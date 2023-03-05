Ryan Dickinson vs. Plattsburgh

Oswego State defenseman Ryan Dickinson (74) looks for an open teammate in the offensive zone during the Lakers' 2-1 loss to Plattsburgh State in the SUNYAC championship game on Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — It was hard for Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek to not talk about the team he had this season.

After a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Plattsburgh State in the SUNYAC championship game, all Gosek could mention was the Lakers’ efforts on the ice, in the community and in the classroom, plus all the “commitment” they had this season in the weight room and other sacrifices they made.

