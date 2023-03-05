OSWEGO — It was hard for Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek to not talk about the team he had this season.
After a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Plattsburgh State in the SUNYAC championship game, all Gosek could mention was the Lakers’ efforts on the ice, in the community and in the classroom, plus all the “commitment” they had this season in the weight room and other sacrifices they made.
Gosek said usually in a season, there might be a player or two with “bad blood,” possibly causing some tension within a team. Not this year.
But Gosek feels for the senior class — most of who only got to play three seasons in their four years of college hockey after COVID-19 canceled the 2020-21 season — after the work they put in as members of Oswego State’s team.
“They gave us everything that they had. Forget the hockey part. Just their character and the way they’ve represented our program, they’re funny. They’re a great group of guys to be around,” Gosek said. “Every day, it’s enjoyable to come to the rink and be around them. They make it fun. It wasn’t like they’re miserable guys, complaining or anything else. I’m proud of them. When you get a group like that, that’s fun to be around, you hate to see them go.”
After Saturday’s loss, Gosek said in a press conference that the feeling in the Lakers’ locker room was simply “heartbroken.” Just as most Oswego State-Plattsburgh matchups provide, it was a tight hockey game.
The Cardinals opened the scoring just 1:45 into the game after Adam Tretowicz forced a turnover and got a backhand shot over the shoulder of Cal Schell. Both teams had their chances in the next period-and-a-half of hockey, but goaltenders Schell and Eli Shiller were locked in a duel.
“(Trent) Grimshaw comes off the bench at the end of the first period, and it wasn’t a clear breakaway but he was in all alone and the kid makes a great save on him,” Gosek said. “Noah Bull was on a breakaway, and we have (Alex) DiCarlo in clean; and none of those fall. Not faulting those guys, but you need some puck luck. They had it tonight and we didn’t.”
Plattsburgh found its second goal of the net when the Cardinals went into the offensive zone on a two-on-one rush. Bennett Stockdale slid the puck to Carson Gallagher across the slot who hit the back of the net with 3:49 left in the game.
Oswego State’s Tommy Cahill did score with 53.4 seconds left in the contest after he took a shot from the top of the circles that got through traffic past Shiller. But the Lakers couldn’t find the equalizer.
“Could we have done things differently to try to generate some offense? The way the game played out, chasing the scoreboard three minutes into the game, it wasn’t like we played poorly. It wasn’t a lack of chances,” Gosek said. “Defensively, they hung onto the one-goal lead until we had to take some chances at the end being down and they get the second. We get the one to get it close, but I thought their goalie made some very big saves.”
Oswego State finishes its season with a 17-9-1 (12-4-0 SUNYAC) overall record, and the Lakers graduate six players this year — Ryan Bunka, Eric Green, Troy Robillard, Garrett Clegg, Cahill and Alex DiCarlo.
Bunka — who came back for his fifth year of eligibility after the canceled COVID season — and DiCarlo spent their entire careers with the Lakers. The rest only spent a couple years with the Lakers after transferring in from different programs.
“We understand them getting on with their lives,” Gosek said. “If they feel that it’s the right thing to do, we’d love to any of them back. But also, at the same time, we totally respect them moving on.”
As Plattsburgh players celebrated on the ice as the final horn rang after Saturday’s game, some younger Laker players stood from afar — the likes of Grimshaw, Shane Bull and Tyler Flack — who will undoubtedly “learn from it,” Gosek said, building a drive for next season.
And for Gosek, who finishes his 20th season at the helm of the Oswego State program, he’s not done yet.
“The 20 years, what does it do for me? It energizes me. We want to recruit better. We want to do things better on the ice,” Gosek said. “Someday, you’re going to be sitting here and I’m going to tell you, ‘It’s been nice. Thank you all.’ But I’m not ready for that yet. … Next year, right? Same time, same place.”
