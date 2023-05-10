Fulton GLAX vs. Auburn

The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team — with players wearing pink socks, hair ties and pink tape around their sticks; and coaches wearing as much pink as possible — huddles together before Tuesday's game against Auburn. The Red Raiders, in their first game back after the deaths of their teammate, Rylee Bartlett, and classmate, Brady Niver, wore pink, which was Bartlett's favorite color. 

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — Lacrosse is known as “The Medicine Game,” once a spiritual ritual to heal and celebrate individuals and communities.

In times of sickness, and in order to improve the power of medicines, a lacrosse game would be requested by the medicine people, according to early Native American communities.

