FULTON — Lacrosse is known as “The Medicine Game,” once a spiritual ritual to heal and celebrate individuals and communities.
In times of sickness, and in order to improve the power of medicines, a lacrosse game would be requested by the medicine people, according to early Native American communities.
And a daily dose of lacrosse is just what the doctor ordered.
For the first time since the tragic car accident that killed two G. Ray Bodley High School students, Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver, the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team returned to the turf on Wednesday.
Bartlett, who died immediately after the car accident on April 30, was a junior and a first-year member of the varsity lacrosse team. Niver, also a junior, was a standout on the varsity wrestling program. Niver died eight days after the accident. The two were high school sweethearts.
Fulton coach Brandon Weaver said that even though Bartlett didn’t see a ton of time on the field during her first season with the Red Raiders, she was still a “big component” of the team, fitting right in with the program since day one.
“Every one of our players means the world to me and to the other coaches. We’re a family,” Weaver said. “She was the heart and soul of the team, and will continue to be that.”
With a sea of pink clothing — Bartlett’s favorite color — in the stands during the Red Raiders’ game, plus a cutout of singer Harry Styles — Bartlett’s favorite singer — on the Fulton bench, Weaver hopes Wednesday’s lacrosse game can do just that: heal a community.
Every time Fulton scored, instead of the player’s normal goal song, a song from Styles was played in remembrance of Bartlett, except for the first goal.
When Mya Carroll scored Fulton’s first goal of the game just a minute and 56 seconds into the contest, Bartlett’s goal song — “Bejeweled” by Taylor Swift — roared from the speakers. “They had their moment celebrating Rylee, and that’s what part of this game was about — celebrating her life and her being on the team and everything she meant to us,” Weaver added.
Bartlett was able to hear the song on April 18, when she scored her first varsity goal against East Syracuse-Minoa.
“We were here tonight to emotionally, and physically, move in the positive direction that these girls need and celebrate not just Rylee, but play for the community and try to bring this community back after losing both Rylee and Brady, which has been a devastation for this community in general,” Weaver said. “We get to play out here and play a game and celebrate their life. That, in part, what this game was all about — and we’ll continue to do that the remainder of the season.”
The final score didn’t reflect in the Red Raiders’ favor, with Auburn coming out on top 20-14. But at the end of the day, lacrosse is just a game, Weaver said. It’s a game that Red Raiders “have the honor and pleasure of playing.”
Weaver was happy with some things that occurred on the field. He was pleased with how the players handled themselves emotionally just 10 days after the accident. But with just a couple practices leading into the game against Auburn, Fulton was understandably “rusty” on the lacrosse side of things.
Weaver added that the Fulton squad spent a lot of time together since the accident, just being there for each other.
“I think that helped get us ready for this moment, so you understand that when we go out on the field, we’re one. We’re not playing individually. We’re going to be there to support each other,” Weaver said. “It’s kind of what I expected. Auburn’s a very good team. … Where we are mentally, we’re getting there. It’s going to take time no matter what. It’s a tragedy that happened that these girls are facing, but they’re facing it as one. Having each other has been a big help.”
With the regular season coming to a close for Fulton, the Red Raiders have just four regular-season games remaining. Fulton (7-2) doesn’t have too much time to dwell on the loss to Auburn, however, with a game on Thursday against Horseheads.
Weaver said he hopes to use the game against the Maroons as a “learning moment” going into the rest of the 2023 campaign. But he does know one thing about his squad: “they’re resilient.”
“I know they can handle playing games back-to-back, and we played very difficult teams. … This team will be ready,” Weaver said. “We’re just going to get ready for it tonight: get plenty of sleep, rehydrate and do it all over again tomorrow.”
But mentally, going back onto the field “is a big step” moving forward, Weaver said, not just for the team — but for the entire community.
“Sports bring people to together, and the opportunity to get the community here and cheering, and having the girls on the field together, it’s awesome,” Weaver said. “Lacrosse is the medicine game. It was known, back in the day, to heal and stuff. That’s what it will hopefully do for us, and the community, going forward.”
BOX SCORE
FULTON SCORING: Mya Carroll (6 goals), Anna Bednarz (4 goals, 2 assists), Carleigh Patterson (3 goals, 2 assists), Mandy Miller (1 goal), Geena Abbott (1 assist).
FULTON GOALIES: Ella Halladay (11 goals allowed, 0 saves), Molly Evans (9 goals allowed, 4 saves).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.