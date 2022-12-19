HANNIBAL — After going back and forth in the first few bouts, the Hannibal varsity wrestling team’s match victory was never in doubt, taking a 42-24 win over Lyons on Monday.
Todd Halsdorf (138 pounds) picked up the first pin of the night for the Warriors. He went up 6-0 over Jason Butchino, then Halsdorf pinned Butchino at 1:18, giving Hannibal a 6-0 lead.
The next two battles were forfeit victories, with Vernon Jinks winning the 145-pound weight class, and Brandon Turaj taking the 152-pound weight class. The Warriors lead 12-6 after the pair of forfeits.
Lyons’ Jayden Joseph (160 pounds) won by pin at 1:01 over Caleb Moore to tie the match, 12-12.
Two more forfeits in the 172-pound weight class and the 189-pound weight class gave the Warriors another couple wins to go up 24-12.
At the 215-pound weight class, Drew Butterfield initially went down 2-0 to David Friend before coming back, getting two points on a reversal. Butterfield pinned Friend at 1:49, giving Hannibal a 30-12 overall lead.
Ethan Thibault won the 285-pound weight class with a pin at 1:33. The Warriors led 36-12.
After no match at the 102-pound weight class, Wyatt Horn (110 pounds) went back and forth with Jeremiah Wigfield. Wigfield went up 2-0 before Horn four unanswered points to take a 4-2 lead.
Wigfield got another reverse to tie the battle 4-4. To start the second period, Horn went up 6-4 before he won by pin at 2:37, giving the Warriors a 42-12 lead.
Lyons got another pin with Mitchell Vanauken (118 pounds) getting a pin over Alan Stupp at 1:06.
Chris Magwood, in the 126-pound weight class, closed out the match with a pin at :51 over Zenon Derocha, but it wasn’t enough overall, closing out the 42-24 final score.
