Ethan Thibault vs. Lyons

Hannibal's Ethan Thibault (top) tries to pin his opponent in the 285-pound weight class. Thibault eventually won by fall at 1:33. The Warriors defeated Lyons 24-42 on Monday.

 Ben Grieco photo

HANNIBAL — After going back and forth in the first few bouts, the Hannibal varsity wrestling team’s match victory was never in doubt, taking a 42-24 win over Lyons on Monday.

Todd Halsdorf (138 pounds) picked up the first pin of the night for the Warriors. He went up 6-0 over Jason Butchino, then Halsdorf pinned Butchino at 1:18, giving Hannibal a 6-0 lead.

