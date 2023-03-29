Hannibal softball practice

Hannibal softball players work on a batting drill during a practice at Hannibal Middle School.

 Ben Grieco photo

HANNIBAL — Mat Burridge isn’t one to step away from a challenge.

So when the Hannibal varsity softball team needed a new coach last year, Burridge took the job head on. Now in his second year with the Warriors, Burridge said he’s getting more and more of an understanding of “all the different little rules and different changes with lineups and extra players and flex position.”

Recommended for you