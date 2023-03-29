HANNIBAL — Mat Burridge isn’t one to step away from a challenge.
So when the Hannibal varsity softball team needed a new coach last year, Burridge took the job head on. Now in his second year with the Warriors, Burridge said he’s getting more and more of an understanding of “all the different little rules and different changes with lineups and extra players and flex position.”
But a big challenge was pitching, coming from the modified baseball team where it’s overhand pitching, Burridge mentioned he’s watched a lot of videos and clinics to effectively help his team.
And at a recent practice getting ready for the 2023 season, after his players were done warming up, Burridge told a couple players to “go get a baseball.” Then quickly joked that’s another small learning curve.
Senior Kiley Emmons said that with Burridge being in his second year now, there’s “more of that continuity” factor.
“That helps because he knows how we play, and knows the things we need to do to get better as players and as a team,” she said.
Going into the 2023 season, now Hannibal has confidence. The Warriors concluded last season with their first win since the 2018 season.
Hannibal topped county rival Phoenix 15-2 behind four hits and five runs batted in from Hannah Longley. She also threw eight strikeouts across seven innings to help push Hannibal to victory.
Burridge said the win was a message to his team. “We took that into the offseason saying, ‘All right, let’s build on this for next year.’”
Emmons said that one win “hyped” the team up going into this season, but now they’re looking for more.
“I know it’s open sectionals, but I hope we can deserve to get into sectionals,” Emmons said. “Hitting that qualification mark, just to prove that we can get there.”
The Warriors have 12 players on the roster this season. Between open gyms before the season began and during the early stages of practices, “the girls come in ready to work,” Burridge said. After open gyms, players came into practices with a good routine thanks to the offseason work.
Plus, with the way Hannibal utilizes its space at Hannibal Middle School, the Warriors can split up the gyms, with one for infield and outfield work, and then another for a batting cage. There’s also a large parking lot to work on fly balls.
Mentally, Burridge is focused on making sure the team has confidence.
“That’s the big thing: coming in with the confidence. Whether you’re pitching or hitting, when you have that confidence piece, that’s the most important thing. A lot of it’s just getting your head ready to go,” Burridge said. “Moving forward, I think that win will give us confidence into this year and we can start building on it, getting more than just one win.”
Burridge noted that all the returners are going to have big impacts for Hannibal this season. The Warriors have four seniors: Kiley Emmons, Samantha Emmons, Sandy Allen and Darian Palmer — who transferred to Hannibal from Auburn this year.
Allen is one of the team’s catchers, while Kiley Emmons will be at shortstop plus on the mound as a pitcher. Samantha Emmons will be at second base.
Burridge also highlighted eighth-grader Tenly Baker, who saw quality time on the mound last season as a seventh-grader.
“Everyone’s going to take another step,” Burridge said. “We have a lot of different returners that all do different things that are going to be relied on for hitting and defense at the same time.”
But the Warriors are missing one key piece: Hannah Longley, who was one of Hannibal’s pitchers. Plus she was the leadoff hitter and shortstop. “You name it, she can do it,” Burridge added. Longley graduated and is now playing at Keuka College.
“We’re not going to be able to replace Hannah, so we’re going to have to take a few players to replace her,” Burridge said. “But from top to bottom, I’m confident in all the girls moving forward.”
Going into her senior season, Kiley Emmons said that it’s “kind of nerve wracking” knowing that senior year is coming to a close. She didn’t have any specific personal goals, but just wanted to improve on her infield play, pitching and being a better leader — especially as she hopes to play softball at Keuka as well.
“We’re definitely more focused this year. We’re clicking as a team. We’re all a big family, but that’s how it usually is with Hannibal,” she said.
Burridge is just focused on “getting better every single day.” The Warriors are slated to begin their 2023 campaign their regular season Thursday with a home game against Homer, but it’s weather dependent.
With upstate New York weather, Burridge said Hannibal anticipates playing three or four games a week during the regular season. With a core of pitchers, the Warriors can rotate through Kiley Emmons, Baker and Mikayla Miner.
“We just want to keep improving on that win. Everything you do, get better at it: hitting, defense, just having our mind in the right spot, that’s been our mindset since the first day of open gym,” Burridge said. “We’ll be ready for whatever they throw at us.”
