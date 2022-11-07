VERONA — Hannibal varsity cross country runners Noah Melita and Gavin Griffin have qualified for the state Class C championships.
Melita finished second overall Saturday at the Section III Class C Meet at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, while Griffin placed fourth.
Melita’s time over the 3.1-mile course was 17:55.1. He trailed only race winner Drew O’Reilly of Westhill, who had a time of 17:34.0.
Griffin’s time in his state-qualifying performance was 18:07.8.
Hannibal finished seventh in the boys Class C team standings.
Also running for the Warriors were Sean Taylor (36th, 20:27.4), Alex Hall (67th, 21:30.9), Jayden Thomas (71st, 21:48.6), Alex Scott (106th, 24:43.2), and Hunter Searor (112th, 26:42.7).
The state meet is set for this Saturday, Nov. 12, also at VVS, and Melita and Griffin will be there.
Hannibal coach Dan Pawlewicz pointed out that going into the sectionals, junior Melita was ranked sixth and senior Griffin was ranked ninth.
He said that at the first day of practice in August, both runners said their goal was to make it to “the big dance.”
“They have worked extremely hard all season long. They come and work out in the weight room every morning before school at 6:30,” Pawlewicz said. “They are both in the top in their classes academically and somehow are able to put five to eight miles on the roads for practice every day. They have shown great mental and physical toughness throughout the entire season. Although they have battled and pushed each other all season long, including injuries and sickness to each of them, they managed to peak at the right time and have their season-best and personal-best performance at VVS today.
“Hard work pays off. These guys are perfect examples of this! I can’t even express in words how proud I am of them!”
