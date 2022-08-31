HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity girls volleyball team opened its season against some stout competition on Tuesday, falling in three sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10, to defending Section III Class C champion Skaneateles.
“It’s our first game, and we have a pretty new team, in relation to girls working with each other,” said Warriors head coach Kat Oaks. “So really, I was just looking at communication and playing good volleyball, and being consistent. Really, they did a good job of that most times.”
The Lakers jumped out to an early lead in the opening set, ripping off seven straight points for an early 7-1 advantage. Hannibal cut the lead to three, 7-4, but Skaneateles answered with four consecutive points, forcing a timeout for the Warriors.
“Basically, I told them to get out of their heads,” said Oaks. “Usually, I give them a second to take a deep breath and realize what they were doing out there, and the just play volleyball. It’s that simple.”
The Warriors scored three straight points after the timeout, cutting the lead to four, but the Lakers wouldn’t allow them to get any closer for the remainder of the set. A run of 10 straight points pushed the lead from 15-11 to 24-11, and Skaneateles finished off a 25-13 win in the opening set.
Hannibal, however, came out firing in the second set, jumping to a 4-0 lead. Oaks said the team “worked well together” in the early portion of the set.
“They were consistent in their skills, they were getting a good first pass,” said Oaks. “They were getting it to our setter, and they were able to attack the net, which is something I always try to force them to do. Try to be aggressive at the net, and that’s what they were doing.”
The Lakers chipped away, and used a 6-0 run to take a 9-6 lead, one they never relinquished. The lead eventually grew to 16-11, and another short run made it 20-11.
“Once we lost the point and had a good server, I think we just fell apart a little bit there,” Oaks said of the second set.
The two teams traded points from there, with Skaneateles finishing a 25-14 win to take a 2-0 lead.
The Lakers took full control in the third set, climbing to an early 10-2 lead. The advantage grew to 18-6, and the Warriors were unable to mount a comeback in an eventual 25-10 loss.
“That one was a rough one,” said Oaks.
Sandy Allen had five kills, two aces, and eight digs for the Hannibal, while Kiley Emmons had 10 assists, eight digs, and an ace. Katrina Ryder had three kills and a block, with Lavender Howland adding two kills.
Kayla Bishop had two aces and six digs, while Erica Lockhart added three digs. Elaina Lamb and Camryn Parker each recorded a dig, with Alexis Arnold adding a dig and an ace.
And despite the loss, Oaks said the competition can be a positive for the inexperienced Hannibal squad.
“I think it’s good, because we get to start out seeing what volleyball can look like,” Oaks said. “I think, sometimes, it’s hard for them to picture that when we’re just practicing with our own team. … It’s nice to start out with a team that you have a chance to play really good volleyball against, to build up confidence.”
And that confidence will be a point of emphasis for the Warriors squad, with Oaks saying one of the team’s goals is to be “more confident in our skills.”
“I think they just need to build the confidence,” said Oaks. “Working on our communication is going to be huge, and I told them, we just have to keep a serve. We didn’t really have a lot of long runs for our serves, and the only way to win is to keep a serve.”
Hannibal (0-1) will host Mexico at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow.
