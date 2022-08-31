HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity girls volleyball team opened its season against some stout competition on Tuesday, falling in three sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10, to defending Section III Class C champion Skaneateles.

“It’s our first game, and we have a pretty new team, in relation to girls working with each other,” said Warriors head coach Kat Oaks. “So really, I was just looking at communication and playing good volleyball, and being consistent. Really, they did a good job of that most times.”

