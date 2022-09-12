Longley runs past Cato

Logan Longley of the Hannibal varsity football team gets around Cato-Meridian’s defense during the first quarter of Saturday’s game in Hannibal. Longley exploded for a 48-yard run on the play. The Warriors fell 44-6 to the Blue Devils.

 Ben Grieco photo

HANNIBAL — Coach Mike Kitts said he liked the way his team started the game against Cato-Meridian, but the Hannibal varsity football team couldn’t keep up in its 44-6 loss to the Blue Devils on Saturday.

The Warriors didn’t score on their opening drive, but Cato capitalized after a 52-yard run for a touchdown from Bo Turo. Angelo Turo ran in for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 6:34 left in the first quarter.

Recommended for you