Logan Longley of the Hannibal varsity football team gets around Cato-Meridian’s defense during the first quarter of Saturday’s game in Hannibal. Longley exploded for a 48-yard run on the play. The Warriors fell 44-6 to the Blue Devils.
HANNIBAL — Coach Mike Kitts said he liked the way his team started the game against Cato-Meridian, but the Hannibal varsity football team couldn’t keep up in its 44-6 loss to the Blue Devils on Saturday.
The Warriors didn’t score on their opening drive, but Cato capitalized after a 52-yard run for a touchdown from Bo Turo. Angelo Turo ran in for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 6:34 left in the first quarter.
It took just four plays for Hannibal to respond, with Logan Longley rushing for a combined 50 yards on two plays — one of which was a 48-yard gain — and Bobby Johnson tacking on a 3-yard run. Longley finished off the series with a 7-yard scoring run.
However, the Warriors failed on the two-point conversion try, leaving them down 8-6 with 4:36 left in the first quarter.
“We fired off the ball well the first series. We took the ball right down the field and scored. That was a good answer,” Kitts said. “Then, from there, we got out-hit.”
Cato scored on its ensuing drive. It started with a 30-yard pass from Finley Stonecypher to Preston Daggett, followed by a couple of short runs by Bo and Angelo Turo. Nathan Murdock finished the drive off with a 14-yard TD run. The two-point conversion was no good and the Devils led 14-6 with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
Bo Turo eventually went on a 64-yard scoring run with 9:40 left in the first half to make it 22-6 after Stonecypher and Murdock connected on a pass for the two-point conversion.
After another Hannibal four-and-out, Angelo Turo scored on a 12-yard run, and then Stonecypher and Angelo Turo connected on the two-point conversion, making it 30-6 with 4:16 left in the half.
Cato tacked on one more first-half touchdown with 1:09 left after an 86-yard run by Bo Turo to make it 36-6.
The Devils scored one more time in the second half with 6:12 left in the third quarter after Stonecypher found Asher Muhlnickel for a 50-yard pass followed by a Murdock run for the two-point conversion to make it 44-6.
Hannibal did put a nice drive together at the end of the game, starting at its own 5-yard line and eventually reaching Cato’s 49-yard line on 10 running plays and one passing play, but time expired after a 5-yard run by Johnson.
Longley led the Warriors with 71 rushing yards and a touchdown. Johnson ran for 23 yards while Cameron McNeil had 31 yards. Cole Hess (18 yards), Logan Ames (10 yards) and Pah Per Hee (3 yards) all gained yards on the ground as well.
Hess also went 1-for-4 in the air with a 17-yard pass to Ames. “We’re working on our passing game all the time,” Kitts said. “It’s just not there yet.”
Kitts noted to his players after the game the difference in both programs and said it came down to a “confidence level.”
“Cato was in the semis in sectionals last year, and they believe they’re a good football team. We’re just not sure yet,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of young guys out there. We don’t know what kind of team we can be.”
Despite having some younger players, Kitts mentioned that Cato has its fair share of young personnel as well. But coming into the game, Kitts knew it was going to be physical due to the Cato-Hannibal rivalry, with the schools separated by just roughly 11 miles on Route 34.
“It’s always a hard-hitting football game. If you’ve been to a Cato-Hannibal football game, you know they’re going to start whacking each other,” Kitts said. “This is a non-league opener. It means something because it’s Cato-Hannibal, but it doesn’t really mean anything in terms of seeding and things like that.”
The Warriors (0-1) start their Independent League schedule Saturday with a game at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown.
“Our season really does start on Saturday,” Kitts said. “We’ve got to go back and work on our fundamentals and our technique, and focus on the things that we need to clean up.”
