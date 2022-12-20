Hannibal boys hoops falls to Port Byron Dec 20, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT BYRON — A strong 25-point first quarter sent Port Byron to a 67-53 victory over the Hannibal varsity boys basketball team on Monday.The Panthers led 25-10 after the first frame. While the Warriors did outscore Port Byron in the second quarter, Hannibal still trailed 37-26. Port Byron tacked on 14 more points in the third before Hannibal made a rally attempt in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough with the Panthers securing the 67-53 final.No individual stats were provided by press time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Oswego County releases final COVID-19 weekly report Bomb threat shutters Walmart for hours Latest e-Edition December 20, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRestaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retireKim Maiden SimmondsFirefighters douse fire at former paper plantFulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical LeadersJonathan E. CregoOswego City Council won’t take $401 couch violation lying downSandy Creek man charged with sex abuse of children under 11DEC: NYC hunter who shot deer didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’Sandra L. Dumas‘We’re hoping that everybody responsible is brought to justice’ Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
