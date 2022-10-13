Hannibal XC Seniors

Hannibal cross country seniors (from left) Alex Scott, Gavin Griffin, and Alex Hall were honored Wednesday on Senior Day prior to the meet against Solvay.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

HANNIBAL — With senior Gavin Griffin leading the way, the Hannibal varsity boys cross country team defeated visiting Solvay 19-36 Wednesday on Senior Day in Hannibal.

Griffin won the race with a time of 18:00, one second ahead of teammate Noah Melita (18:01).

Recommended for you