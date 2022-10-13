HANNIBAL — With senior Gavin Griffin leading the way, the Hannibal varsity boys cross country team defeated visiting Solvay 19-36 Wednesday on Senior Day in Hannibal.
Griffin won the race with a time of 18:00, one second ahead of teammate Noah Melita (18:01).
The Warriors’ Sean Taylor placed third overall in 19:01. Completing the scoring for Hannibal were senior Alex Hall (6th overall, 20:15) and Jayden Thomas (7th, 20:16).
Also running well for Hannibal were Charles Thomas (12th, 23:54), senior Alex Scott (13th, 25:52), and Hunter Searor (14th, 26:06).
Prior to the cross country meet, Hannibal honored seniors Alex Scott, Gavin Griffin, and Alex Hall for their contributions to the program.
Maxwell Overend of Solvay placed fourth overall in 19:44, and the Bearcats’ A.J. Trendell was fifth in 19:59.
The Hannibal modified boys cross country team defeated Solvay, 21-35. Leading the way for Hannibal were Kris Castillo (1st overall, 11:36), Zenon Derocha (2nd, 11:56), and Eli Combes (3rd, 13:08). Rounding out the top five for the Hannibal boys team were Alex Combes (15:17) and Darren Peters (16:57).
Solvay beat the Hannibal modified girls team, 18-45. Johnalynn Sklat paced the Warriors (3rd, 14:25). She was followed by Kallie Coats (17:03), Jordan David (17:33), Marley Maloof (19:14), and Alanis Arnold (19:17).
