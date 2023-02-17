Hannibal boys basketball falls to No. 9 Skaneateles Feb 17, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SKANEATELES — The Hannibal varsity boys basketball team fell 64-55 to No. 9 seed Skaneateles in the opening round of the Section III Class B tournament on Thursday.The Lakers jumped out to an early 18-9 lead, and that nine-point differential was ultimately the difference in the contest.The Warriors fought back in the second frame with 12 points, but Skaneateles maintained a 29-21 advantage into halftime.Skaneateles added 20 points in the third quarter, taking a 49-37 lead into the final frame. Hannibal outscored the Lakers in the fourth quarter, but Skaneateles held on the for 64-55 victory.Gavin Griffin led the Warriors with 14 points in the contest. Brady Kuc and Cole Hess also hit double-digits, recording 10 points each. Noah Waldron and Tyler Emmons tacked on eight points apiece. Jacob Remillard scored five points.Hannibal finishes its season with a 1-20 record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Feds send FEMA money to Fulton for four more firefighters STEM programs could pick up steam in OCSD Latest e-Edition February 17, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRocky D. CrucittiState calls medical care of jail inmate who died ‘shockingly substandard’Michael Ernest StancliffeDennis D. DeLapp‘It’s going to be tough’: Oswego’s Senior Night has different meaning this season for the BabcocksWitness puts defendants at scene of Fulton crimesDorothy H. DarlingBetty B. RoyOswego’s outgoing mayor says he isn’t interested in higher officeHe’ll fix your clock, and he’ll clean it for you, too Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking no Jobs CORNELLCOOPERATIVEExtension of Oswego County is hiring a PT custodian for CORNELLCOOPERATIVEExtension of Oswego County has an opening for a full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.