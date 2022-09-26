OSWEGO — The Hannibal girls varsity soccer team took care of business against Oswego on Friday, defeating the Buccaneers 3-0.
The Warriors started the game off with a bang as a dangerous cross off an early corner kick was misjudged by Oswego’s goalkeeper. The ball then fell to eighth-grader Tenly Baker on the top of the 6-yard box, and she tapped the ball into the back of the unoccupied net.
Minus the chaos of the early goal, the possession was split between the two sides for the first 20 minutes with both teams able to string together a good number of passes before applying offensive pressure. How they went about keeping possession, though, was different.
Oswego opted for a more poised and methodical method of play while searching for weaknesses in the Hannibal defense. The Warriors were more direct in their attack, with sophomore Amber Clarke at the center of it all.
Clarke got her team on the board in the 18th minute. She brilliantly used her pace to fly past a defender and make a move around Oswego’s goalkeeper. She then calmly slotted away Hannibal’s second goal of the match.
After the game, Warriors head coach Megan Daly praised the forward.
“Amber has been an instant impact player for our team,” Daly said. “She does special things when she gets the ball. She’s quick with the ball. She’s quick without the ball. Even when she has people draped all over her, she still is able to keep it under control with the ball at her feet. It’s fun to watch her play.”
After Clarke’s goal, Oswego controlled the last 20 minutes of the half. A plethora of chances came for the Buccaneers through the likes of senior Sydney Hoefer and sophomores Amanda Porter and Alaina DiBlasi, but none of those resulted in a goal. Dangerous crosses were left to run through the box and shots went astray. Oswego head coach Anthony Richmond said that this is an area he wants his team to improve on moving forward.
“Finishing. We had ample opportunities to finish, and you can’t win games if you don’t score,” Richmond said.
The second half started much like the first, with a Hannibal goal. Clarke recorded her second goal of the day after she yet again used her pace to rip through the defense before placing her shot in the bottom right corner of the net, a calm finish that pushed the visitors’ lead to three.
It was more of the same from Oswego in the second half as chances continued to come and go with no results. However, the Bucs did get closer, forcing two great saves by Hannibal goalkeeper Sophia Salladin and having a shot rattle the crossbar a minute before the final whistle blew.
On Cancer Awareness Night, Daly praised the Buccaneers and the cause being supported.
“It’s always fun to come here and hash it out, two great teams playing against each other for a good cause,” Daly said.
Richmond echoed the same praise for his opposition, saying that if his team were to take a loss he would prefer it to come against a team the likes of Hannibal.
“They’re a great team,” Richmond said. “We moved the ball well. We just have to finish and it’s tough to do that when you’re shooting from 30 yards out and they have a great keeper like they do … it’s not good to lose but if we do, I’d rather it be against a good team with a good coach.”
The Bucs will host Fulton today on Teacher Appreciation Night. Hannibal played Monday at home against Red Creek, and will play today on the road against Christian Brothers Academy.
