Jordan Caroccio protects the ball

Jordan Caroccio (21) of the Oswego varsity girls soccer team works against a Hannibal defender during Friday’s game in Oswego. Hannibal won, 3-0.

 Annika Wickham photo

OSWEGO — The Hannibal girls varsity soccer team took care of business against Oswego on Friday, defeating the Buccaneers 3-0.

The Warriors started the game off with a bang as a dangerous cross off an early corner kick was misjudged by Oswego’s goalkeeper. The ball then fell to eighth-grader Tenly Baker on the top of the 6-yard box, and she tapped the ball into the back of the unoccupied net.

