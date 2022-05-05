Hannibal baseball sees rally fall short in 9-8 loss to Chittenango

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity baseball team couldn’t rally all the way back on Tuesday, falling 9-8 to Chittenango. The Warriors scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but were unable to plate the tying run.
“We just are missing that one big hit,” said Hannibal head coach Joe Meyer. “ We just needed that big hit, and we didn’t get it today. That’s baseball.”
Chittenango wasted no time offensively, scoring three runs in the top of the first. Austin Khammar scored Tyrus Kelly with an RBI single, and back-to-back wild pitches allowed Khammar and Benny Welch to score from third.
But Hannibal responded in the second, using aggressive baserunning to take the lead. Emmons III singled, moved to second on a walk, then stole third and advanced home when the throw sailed into left field. Three more walks eventually led to Wilson coming home, and leadoff man Logan Longley singled to drive home Jaager Carter and tie the game.
Meyer made note of the Warriors' baserunning, saying it was a major factor in their success offensively throughout the game.
“I think really what was different for us was how aggressive we were on the basepaths,” said Meyer. “These guys were taking the extra base, the dirt ball reads that we work on when we’re in the gym, getting us in scoring position and giving us chances to score.”
Dustin MacFarland hit into a fielder’s choice to score Shawn Pitcher, giving the Warriors a 4-3 lead.
Khammar, however, led off the third with a double, eventually scoring after he took off for third and saw the throw get past Wilson at the bag. Another error led to Welch scoring, putting the Bears back in front.
Emmons again made things happen on the basepaths in the bottom of the third, drawing a walk and advancing to second on an errant pickoff attempt. The senior then stole third and advanced home after yet another pickoff went wide, tying the game, 5-5.
“Carl did a great job on the basepaths,” Meyer said. “Stealing third a couple times, forcing their catcher to make plays … So we were able to steal a couple runs that way.”
But Chittenango was able to break things open a bit in the fourth, pushing the lead back to three. Bryce Bishop reached second on an error, stealing third and advancing home after Wilson couldn’t knock down the throw from the plate.
Welch hit a ground ball that was mishandled in the infield, bringing home another run, and David Bruno came around to score on a passed ball, giving the Bears an 8-5 lead.
The Warriors got one of the runs back in the bottom half on an RBI single by Wilson, cutting the lead to two runs. Bruno entered on the mound for Chittenango in the fifth, tossing a pair of scoreless innings with three strikeouts to send the Bears to the seventh with an 8-6 advantage.
Meyer said that his team was unable to cash in on a few key opportunities with runners in scoring position.
“We stranded the bases loaded early. One out, bases loaded, and we don’t score,” Meyer said, also noting Hannibal stranded a runner at third in the sixth inning. “I’m trying to push these guys to have the mentality of, ‘I want to be the hitter that’s up in the big moment. I want to be the fielder that the ball’s hit to me in the big moment.’ I think that helps prepare you, if you have that mentality, for when you’re up in those situations.”
Bishop led off the seventh with a bang, ripping a triple into left field. Two batters later, Bruno doubled to left, scoring Bishop to push the lead back to three runs. Logan Longley struck out Welch to end the inning, avoiding any further damage.
Meyer said he was “pretty pleased” with the bullpen work of the Warriors, as Carter and Longley combined to allow one run across the final three innings.
“I was really happy with how (Jaager) pitched, getting the work in,” said Meyer. “(Logan) comes in relief and just shoves it across the plate for us. … He’s such a gamer for us. He’s someone I’ve grown to trust in relief in late innings.”
Wilson was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the seventh, and a base hit by Noah Waldron put two runners on with one out. Mason McGregor, running for Wilson, stole third with Waldron following to second, and a groundout back to the mound from Albert Ranger III scored McGregor.
Just two pitches later, a ball from Bruno got to the backstop, allowing Waldron to score and cut the deficit to 9-8. However, with two outs and the bases now empty, Bruno got Jacob Remillard to ground out, ending the game and sealing the win for Chittenango.
“It’s a good high school baseball game. That’s the way it should be,” said Meyer. “It was a lot of fun to be a part of. Obviously, you want to come out on the winning end, but I hope the guys just take away that feeling of, ‘We had a chance to win today, now we’ve got to come back and do it again on Thursday.’”
Emmons III was 2-3 at the plate, while Wilson went 1-1 with an RBI single and two walks. Longley had an RBI single, Waldron added a base hit, and MacFarland drove in a run for Hannibal.
Emmons III started on the mound, allowing eight runs (two earned) in four innings. Carter threw a pair of scoreless innings, while Longley allowed a run in the seventh.
Khammar was 2-4 with a double and an RBI for Chittenango, while Bruno added an RBI double. Bishop was 1-3 with a triple, Eddie MacAlpine was 1-3, and Zailor Caras added a base hit. Welch allowed five runs in 2.1 innings, while Kyle Peryer picked up the win in relief, allowing an unearned run in 1.2 innings of work. Bruno picked up the save, tossing the final three innings with two runs allowed.
Hannibal (4-6) will host Phoenix at 4:30 p.m. today, the first of a back-to-back with the Firebirds. The Warriors will also play at Phoenix at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“I think if we come in with the same mentality today and put together tough at-bats, I think we’ve got a shot,” Meyer said of the matchups with Phoenix. “I’d really like to at least get one of the two, because we need four more to make sectionals. They’re out there for us, we’ve just got to take it one day at a time.”
