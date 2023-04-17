Alex Miller vs. Weedsport

Hannibal's Alex Miller frames a pitch during the Warrior baseball team's 16-5 loss against Weedpsort on Monday.

 Ben Grieco photo

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity baseball team fell 16-5 to visiting Weedsport on Monday.

After a couple shutouts leading to Monday’s tilt, coach Joe Meyer said “seeing a number” on the Warriors’ side of the scoreboard was good for the young Hannibal roster.

Recommended for you