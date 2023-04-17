HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity baseball team fell 16-5 to visiting Weedsport on Monday.
After a couple shutouts leading to Monday’s tilt, coach Joe Meyer said “seeing a number” on the Warriors’ side of the scoreboard was good for the young Hannibal roster.
Meyer said Hannibal is a “good offensive team,” and the Warriors displayed some small strings of offense during the contest, but couldn’t muster enough to catch up to Weedsport.
“We hit a two-game spell where we faced really good pitching, and we’re young, so they don’t understand that we can bounce back from that,” Meyer said. “Major league teams get shut out, too. They’ve got to understand that’s part of the game. How do you rebound the next day?”
Weedsport went up early in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate. While Chris Weldin came on in relief for Aidan Norris to close out the inning with a strikeout, the damage had been done. The Warriors in green led 4-0.
Despite the early lead, Meyer said he’s trying to instill a “cultural” change with Hannibal, trying to get the Warriors to “have confidence in themselves.”
“We see the innings that we get it going with the bats a little bit and we say, ‘OK, there’s that confidence.’ Then it seems like one bad thing happens, and we fall into that old pattern of, ‘Here we go again,” Meyer said. “Defensively, it was the same thing.”
Hannibal’s Donald MacFarland hit a double in the bottom half of the frame, but was left stranded after a flyout to left field from Noah Waldron.
Weedsport added a trio of runs in the second inning, followed by one run in both the fourth and fifth innings. Hannibal started to crawl back with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Waldron hit a double, then Norris reached first base on an error.
Shawn Pitcher followed that with a two-RBI double, but he and Jacob Remillard were left stranded on base. The Warriors in purple scored one more in the fifth inning when Alex Miller hit a single, followed by a couple errors from Weedsport that sent Miller home.
But Hannibal left a couple more runners stranded on base.
Weedsport exploded for a seven-run sixth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate, which meant Hannibal to score at least three runs in the bottom of the sixth to avoid the 10-run rule.
“We had three innings where we looked pretty good on the mound and defensively, then we had a bad inning that we continued to let snowball because we don’t have that stopper right now,” Meyer said.
Eli Chillson started things off in the bottom of the sixth, earning a walk, but was caught stealing second base a couple pitches later. Logan Longley also drew a walk then stole second base, then advanced to third on a passed ball.
Miller hit another single to knock Longley home, and an error from Weedsport eventually sent Miller home. With runners on first and second, Waldron stole third base but was caught stealing to end the frame, securing the 16-5 victory for Weedsport.
“We’re trying to make up for a lack of experience, a lack of game knowledge — and it shows when you play in the games. I always preach the little things, and we’re not doing the little things. All the little things add up into what you see here, when we’re not doing those,” Meyer said.
“Every day, we’ve got to work to get better. What I’m trying to get them to understand is that everything we do in practice, we do it for a reason — you’re going to see it in a game at some point.”
Miller led the Warriors with two hits, two runs and an RBI. Waldron added a double and a run. Weldin also had a double and a run. Pitcher tacked on a double and an RBI. Longley recorded a hit and a run. MacFarland contributed a double.
On the mound, Weldin threw 4.1 innings with four strikeouts, allowing five runs, five hits and five walks. Chillson threw 1.0 innings with seven runs allowed, seven hits allowed and a walk. Norris, in 0.2 innings pitched, threw one strikeout, allowing four runs, one hit and six walks.
Hannibal (1-4) host Jordan-Elbridge on Wednesday.
