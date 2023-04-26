Eli Chillson vs. Solvay

Hannibal’s Eli Chillson releases the ball on the mound during the Warriors’ 10-1 loss to Solvay on Tuesday.

 Spencer Bates photo

HANNIBAL — On the receiving end of a blitz of early offense, the Hannibal varsity baseball team was defeated 10-1 by Solvay on Tuesday.

The Bearcats jumped on the Warriors early as the first two batters of the game got on base. The runners then proceeded to put themselves in scoring possession through speedy and effective baserunning. The third Solvay batter, sophomore Aaron Trendell, continued the offensive prowess with a deep fly ball into left-center field that evaded the gloves of the Hannibal outfielders. 

