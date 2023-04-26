HANNIBAL — On the receiving end of a blitz of early offense, the Hannibal varsity baseball team was defeated 10-1 by Solvay on Tuesday.
The Bearcats jumped on the Warriors early as the first two batters of the game got on base. The runners then proceeded to put themselves in scoring possession through speedy and effective baserunning. The third Solvay batter, sophomore Aaron Trendell, continued the offensive prowess with a deep fly ball into left-center field that evaded the gloves of the Hannibal outfielders.
Trendell reached second base on the play while recording two RBIs in the process. The Warriors’ defense then sprung to life to get out of the inning as they recorded a double play courtesy of excellent quick thinking by freshman catcher Alex Miller, who caught Trendell out at third on a stolen base attempt following a strikeout.
Hannibal managed to get its only run in the game in the first inning as the offense started off hot. A leadoff infield hit by junior Logan Longley was followed by a deep fly ball to center field by Miller that put runners on the corners.
The Bearcats’ pitcher, sophomore Maxwell Overend, then sat down two batters and was on the verge of retiring the side until a lined shot back up the middle by Warriors’ senior Shawn Pitcher saw him get on base and bring Longley in to score. Displaying beneficial short-term memory, Overend sat down the next Hannibal batter in four pitches to get out of the inning.
While both sides blanked each other in the second inning, the Bearcats were merely biding their time as they erupted for eight runs in the third. Hannibal’s starting pitcher, freshman Christopher Weldin, faced 14 batters in the inning. The Warriors gave up five hits and six walks in the inning before a groundout, flyout and strikeout put an end to the onslaught.
Hannibal managed to get three more hits over the last four innings of play. However, nothing came of any of them. Longley was the only Warrior to record more than one hit on the afternoon, a performance which his head coach, Joe Meyer, noted showed shades of the player he was last season.
“As a sophomore (Longley) had such a great season last year. Now as a junior we’re expecting more,” Meyer said. “He played really well on both sides of the ball today … and that’s what we expect out of him. Me and my assistant coach were talking about ‘Where has last year’s Logan been?’ and here he was. He showed up today.”
Hannibal shaped up on defense for the rest of the game and while the Warriors allowed four more hits, they did not see another Bearcat cross home plate. That was a bright side for Meyer, as he described how lapses in nerve following a bad inning can affect a young team like his.
“We’re so young (as a team) and it feels like for these guys when we get in trouble the game speeds up in their heads too much,” Meyer said. “The hard part as a coach is trying to slow it down for them to where they understand, ‘You’re going to get in jams, you’re going to give up runs, where can we limit the damage?’ And with a freshman on the mound that’s what he’s trying to learn.”
With three more chances to salvage something from the game, Hannibal was sat down in order and the 10-1 loss was wrapped up. The three strikeouts from Overend contributed to his 14 strikeouts that he had as he remained on the mound for the Bearcats the entire game.
Hannibal’s Miller and Pitcher both recorded one hit and were the only Warriors that recorded hits on the night other than Longley, who had two.
Pitcher’s sole hit was also the only RBI for Hannibal as his lined shot allowed Longley to score the only run.
Weldin started on the mound for the Warriors and pitched three innings before being replaced by fellow freshman, Eli Chillson, who finished out the game.
Hannibal travels to Mexico on Thursday as the Warriors look to stop their skid of losses against the only team they have managed to beat so far this season. Their last matchup against the Tigers on April 3 saw Hannibal win 17-16 in a high-scoring affair.
