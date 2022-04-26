Hannibal baseball falls to North Rose-Wolcott STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Apr 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hannibal’s Jaager Carter (21) delivers a pitch during the Warriors’ 9-6 loss to North Rose-Wolcott on Friday. Sarah Tavella photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity baseball team took a 6-5 lead into the seventh inning Friday, but North Rose-Wolcott rallied for four runs in the frame, taking a 9-6 win.Alex Miller went 2-4 for the Warriors with an RBI, while Owen Skiff was 1-2 with two RBIs. Dustin MacFarland was 1-3, driving in a run, while Logan Longley added a base hit for Hannibal. Jaager Carter started on the mound for the Warriors, allowing four earned runs in four innings. MacFarland threw the final three innings, allowing four runs (all unearned).Hannibal (3-4) hosted Cazenovia on Monday, in a game that ended after press time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now 2-Minute Drill (4/26/2022): Oswego girls lacrosse rolls past Jordan-Elbridge, Mexico baseball's comback bid falls short vs. Phoenix State maintains federal masking requirement on all public transportation West Fifth Street Road is now county Route 25 Company News: Xiana Fontno joins Oswego County Media Group Crews respond to school bus crash in Parish Latest e-Edition April 23, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrews respond to school bus crash in ParishKathleen Mary WallaceTeresa Ann TeifkeWilliam A. ShermanJohn O’BrienArrest made by Fulton police in sex abuse investigationSteven Albert BaxterKatherine J. SaltalamachiaCosimo ‘Cos’ BorzumateCommittee approves change in trucking route for upcoming Port project Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs HELP WANTEDTown of Richland Highway Department is looking for aSeasonal/Full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
