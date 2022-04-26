Hannibal baseball falls to North Rose-Wolcott

Hannibal’s Jaager Carter (21) delivers a pitch during the Warriors’ 9-6 loss to North Rose-Wolcott on Friday.

 Sarah Tavella photo

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity baseball team took a 6-5 lead into the seventh inning Friday, but North Rose-Wolcott rallied for four runs in the frame, taking a 9-6 win.

Alex Miller went 2-4 for the Warriors with an RBI, while Owen Skiff was 1-2 with two RBIs. Dustin MacFarland was 1-3, driving in a run, while Logan Longley added a base hit for Hannibal.

Jaager Carter started on the mound for the Warriors, allowing four earned runs in four innings. MacFarland threw the final three innings, allowing four runs (all unearned).

Hannibal (3-4) hosted Cazenovia on Monday, in a game that ended after press time.

