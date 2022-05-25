Hannibal baseball falls to CVA in sectionals

ILION — The Hannibal varsity baseball team fell on the road Monday, ending the team’s season in the first round of the Section III Class B sectional playoffs with a 19-4 loss to Central Valley Academy.
The Warriors got off to a quick start in the top of the first, with Logan Longley hitting a leadoff double before Alex Miller followed with a single. An RBI single by Dustin MacFarland scored Longley to give Hannibal an early 1-0 lead.
The Thunder, however, responded with a four-run frame in the bottom half of the inning. Tanner Warren led off with a triple to right field, scoring on an RBI double by Connor Obreza. Another double, this one off the bat of Pace Ludwig, scored Obreza to give CVA a 2-1 lead. With the bases loaded after a pair of walks, a free pass to Landon LaFountain brought home another run, with an RBI single by Miles Perry giving the Thunder a 4-1 lead after the first.
Hannibal kept battling, however, with Alex Miller stealing his way to third after being hit by a pitch in the third, scoring on a groundout by Owen Skiff. Another RBI groundout by Carl Emmons III later in the inning cut the CVA lead to 4-3, but the Thunder again were able to respond in the bottom half.
A sacrifice fly off the bat of LaFountain scored Ludwig, and a bases-loaded walk to Luca Skinner brought home another run, extending the lead back to three runs.
The teams continued to go back and forth, with an RBI single by Miller scoring Noah Waldron in the top of the fourth, cutting the deficit to 6-4. CVA began pulling away from here, however, plating three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
A two-run double by LaFountain extended CVA’s lead to 8-4, and an RBI single by Perry scored LaFountain to make it 9-4. The Thunder added three more runs in the fifth, with Hudson Albrecht stealing home and Josh Emrich doubling home a pair, taking a 12-4 lead through five innings.
CVA blew the game wide open in the sixth inning, adding seven more runs. An error allowed Skinner to score, while a walk and a pair of hit batters with the bases loaded brought home three more runs. A passed ball grew the lead to 17-4, and a two-base error in the outfield plated another pair of runs before the end of the inning.
Hannibal went down in order against Perry in the seventh, sealing a 19-4 loss and the end of the Warriors’ season.
Miller was 2-3 with two RBIs, while Longley went 1-3 with a double. Emmons III was 1-3 with an RBI, while Mason McGregor went 2-3 and MacFarland added an RBI single. Jaager Carter started on the mound for the Warriors, allowing seven earned runs in 3.2 innings. Emmons threw 1.2 innings, allowing five earned runs, while Longley recorded a pair of outs on the mound.
Central Valley Academy advanced to face #1-seed South Jefferson (16-2) in the Section III Class B quarterfinals Tuesday, in a game that ended after press time.
