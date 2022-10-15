Kensie Malone around the defense

Kensie Malone skates along the boards past the London defense in the Oswego State women's hockey team's 9-5 loss to the London Devilettes on Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — It was a goal-fest for the Oswego State women’s hockey team’s first exhibition matchup of the season.

The Lakers fell 9-5 to the London Devilettes on Saturday, a junior program based out of London, Ontario. Head coach Mark Digby noted the need to battle a little bit more or play more “gritty.”

Recommended for you