OSWEGO — It was a goal-fest for the Oswego State women’s hockey team’s first exhibition matchup of the season.
The Lakers fell 9-5 to the London Devilettes on Saturday, a junior program based out of London, Ontario. Head coach Mark Digby noted the need to battle a little bit more or play more “gritty.”
“The biggest thing that we just touched on (with the players) was that we, for this week, tried to focus a lot on the way that we want to play and the style that we want to play with. We did a lot of possession-type stuff (in practice), and we definitely did not do enough battling or gritty stuff,” he said. “That’s on us as coaches to make sure we’re ready for that side of it once the puck drops and the scoreboard turns on. And we weren’t. That’s on us.”
Oswego State did open the scoring after Ariella Haas scored her first goal of the night just 4:33 into the first period. Haas picked up the rebound off the initial shot from Avery Webster from the blue line.
Simone Bednarik quickly responded after she skated around her defender into the offensive zone, and got in close, pushing the puck through the five-hole of London goaltender Audrey Milne with 14:26 left in the opening frame.
London eventually responded with Emmalee Pais spinning around up front and got a low shot past the pad of Joanna Hiebert with 4:13 left in the first.
Zoey Leas put Oswego State back up by two after taking a shot from the offensive faceoff dot at 16:15 of the first period. Her goal was assisted.
Haas recorded her second goal of the night on the power play with 18:01 left after Kensie Malone fed a pass to Haas right in the slot to make it 4-1.
London tacked on a pair of goals from Calla Woodcroft and Jocelyn Amos before Haas secured the hat trick with a quick snap shot at 9:06 of the second period to make it 5-3.
“It’s nice to see somebody, I would say, be more offensive than last they were last year,” Digby said. “I think Ariella had a lot of those chances last year, and they didn’t fall. For her to have a little bit of offensive confidence, that’s a good sign for us moving forward.”
From there, it was all London. Keira Hurry scored on the power play with 3:03 left in the second period to close out the scoring after 40 minutes.
Pais tied the game with 13:58 left in the game after she got on a breakaway, sneaking through a couple Laker defenders.
Hurry, Sydney Champion, Shelby Laidlaw and Abby Stonehouse all tacked on goals to seal the 9-5 win for the Devilettes.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better. Five days (of practice), there’s a lot to jam in five days when you’re trying to be organized,” Digby said. “Now that we’ve had five days, I think we’ve obviously learned a lot tonight. That’ll put us in a great spot heading into next week.”
"The other positive is that our mistakes were obvious in the game. The fix there is pretty obvious, too," Digby added.
London also capitalized on the power play, and Digby mentioned “a lot of the penalties the (Lakers) took … (they) were behind on the play.”
“I think ‘catch up’ is probably the phrase that’s perfect for that situation,” Digby said. “When you’re game-ready, you’re probably anticipating those plays, you have better awareness leading up to the plays. That all sorts itself out. Hopefully with time, those will take care of themselves.”
Oswego State has its second exhibition Saturday against Nazareth College before the two-game series against Adrian College to begin the season.
“Regardless of how many weeks of practice that you have, it’s never a game. Video is never as effective when it’s practice video. When you get an opportunity to step in and compete against an opponent, you have an opportunity to practice your gameday routines,” Digby said. “If you never have an opportunity like this, there are still question marks when the regular season begins. Whereas, the exhibitions now break up practice and gives us a great teaching opportunity and allows the players to be a little bit more settled for opening night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.