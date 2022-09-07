OSWEGO — Catching a 29-pound, 9-ounce salmon on the final day of the derby, Groton’s Daniel Williams won the $25,000 grand prize in the Lake Ontario Counties Fall Salmon Derby.
Williams weighed his catch in Pulaski at Woody’s Tackle & General Store.
OSWEGO — Catching a 29-pound, 9-ounce salmon on the final day of the derby, Groton’s Daniel Williams won the $25,000 grand prize in the Lake Ontario Counties Fall Salmon Derby.
Williams weighed his catch in Pulaski at Woody’s Tackle & General Store.
The derby took place from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5 in the waters of Lake Ontario and its tributaries.
There was also competition within the Salmon, Rainbow/Steelhead, and Brown Trout divisions.
Division cash prizes for the Salmon Division were $5,000 for first place, $2,000 for second, $1,100 for third, $900 for fourth, and $700 for fifth. The prize for places 6-10 was $400. Anglers placing 11th through 15th won $200, and those placing 16th through 20th won $100.
For the other two divisions, first place paid $2,500, with $1,000 for second, $550 for third, $450 for fourth, and $350 for fifth.
Places 6-10 paid $200. Those placing 11th through 15th won $100, and those finishing 16th through 20th won $50.
Ransomville’s Wayne Culverwell took first place in the Salmon Division with a 29-pound, 7-ounce fish weighed in Olcott.
Pulaski’s Richard Trump finished fourth with a 28-pound, 11-ounce fish weighed Sunday in Henderson Harbor.
In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, the first-place finisher was Daryl Jenkins of Factoryville, Pennsylvania with a 13-pound, 6-ounce fish weighed in Olcott.
The Brown Trout Division winner was Kathryn Covin of Howard, Pennsylvania with a 16-pound fish weighed in Wilson.
The Youth Award for the biggest salmon went to Williamsville’s Brandon Cherry for his 28-pound, 2-ounce fish weighed in Wilson.
The Youth Award for the biggest rainbow/steelhead went to Newfane’s Jayden Hubert with a 12-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed in Olcott.
See www.loc.org for the complete standings and more information.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.