Greene named NEWHL Rookie of the Week Dec 6, 2022 Erica Greene Oswego native Erica Greene, of the Buffalo State women's hockey team, was named the Northeast Women's Hockey League Rookie of the Week after posting five points in two games for the Bengals.Greene recorded three goals and an assist against Hilbert College on Wednesday followed by an assist against Oswego State on Friday. Greene leads the Bengals with nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) in eight games.Buffalo State (3-7, 0-7 NEWHL) travels to Neumann University on Friday and Saturday.
