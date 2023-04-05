Devin Green vs. UW-Whitewater

Oswego State’s Devin Green (1) drives toward the basket during the Lakers’ game against University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament in March at Randolph-Macon College in Virginia.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Following the two years that he spent representing the Oswego State men’s basketball team, Devin Green is slowly coming to terms with the end of his college career.

Before the 2021-22 season when he joined the Lakers, Green spent time at Genesee Community College where he averaged just over 14 points per game and shot nearly 45% from the field for the Cougars. As he was in the process of trading in his jersey in favor of the green and gold of the Lakers, Green remembers how much of an impact head coach Jason Leone had on him from day one.

