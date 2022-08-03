Gravel dominates for 2nd-straight World of Outlaws Weedsport win

Pictured are the top three finishers from the World of Outlaws 30-lap feature on Saturday at Weedsport Speedway. From left are third-place finisher Paulie Colagiovanni, winner David Gravel, and second-place finisher Donny Schatz.
WEEDSPORT — David Gravel and Big Game Motorsports are quickly becoming one of the hottest teams at the perfect time with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.
The Watertown, Connecticut native crushed the field on Saturday night at Weedsport Speedway, earning his second-straight win at the track as Empire State Challenge Weekend kicked off. The 30-year-old owned a monstrous 8.034-second lead at one point in what was arguably the most dominant performance of the 2022 season.
Starting from the outside pole, Gravel settled into second as Donny Schatz controlled the opening 12 laps of the 30-lap affair. Gravel quickly made his presence felt in the No. 2 car, pouncing on an overwhelmed Schatz in lapped traffic to take the lead on the 13th lap.
From there, Gravel never looked back. A final restart with three laps to go allowed Schatz to close the gap, but Gravel still won the $10,000 top prize by nearly three seconds.
It’s his 74th career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win and his fifth of the season, with three of those coming within the last eight races over two and a half weeks.
The gap to Brad Sweet’s championship advantage dwindled from 54 to 46 points, but more importantly, Gravel and his racing team are gaining some momentum ahead of high-paying events like the Ironman 55 (Aug. 5-6), Knoxville Nationals (Aug. 10-13), Jackson Nationals (Aug. 18-20), Skagit Nationals (Sept. 1-3), and Gold Cup Race of Champions (Sept. 8-10).
“My guys gave me an unbelievable car,” Gravel said. “That’s probably the best car I’ve had all season and it came at one of the toughest tracks we race at. Cody (Jacobs), Trey (Bowman), and Zach (Patterson) are busting their butts right now. We had a little time off to regroup and it’s paying off. After feeling so stale and average there for a long time, it feels good to be in the contention almost every night again.”
Scoring his 10th podium finish of the season was 10-time Series champion Schatz. Lapped traffic was the final straw that let Gravel slip by the Fargo, North Dakota native. He settled for second, extending his stretch of stellar finishes at Weedsport.
“I don’t know if we were going to get by him, I think he was in another league,” Schatz said about the final caution. “I felt decent at the start but kept losing and losing him once he got me in traffic. That yellow gave us an opportunity, but there was nothing to capitalize on. I need to figure out how to get the grip at the end of races. We used to be able to do that, but it’s a different day and tires are different.”
Paulie Colagiovanni of Cicero placed third.
“We struggled with our setup earlier this season when we ran against them at Volusia, but we’re hooked up now,” Colagiovanni said.
Rounding out the top 10 at Weedsport on Saturday were Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen, Carson Macedo, Larry Wight, Spencer Bayston, James McFadden, and Danny Varin.
Feature finish (30 laps): 1. David Gravel, 2. Donny Schatz, 3. Paulie Colagiovanni, 4. Brad Sweet, 5. Jacob Allen, 6. Carson Macedo, 7. Larry Wight, 8. Spencer Bayston, 9. James McFadden, 10. Danny Varin, 11. Logan Schuchart, 12. Kraig Kinser, 13. Jordan Thomas, 14. Brock Zearfoss, 15. Kasey Kahne, 16. Chris Hile, 17. Noah Gass, 18. Robbie Price, 19. Dave Axton, 20. Joe Trenca, 21. Davie Franek, 22. Floyd Billington, 23. Matt Farnham, 24. Sheldon Haudenschild.
