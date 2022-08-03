Gravel dominates for 2nd-straight World of Outlaws Weedsport win

Pictured are the top three finishers from the World of Outlaws 30-lap feature on Saturday at Weedsport Speedway. From left are third-place finisher Paulie Colagiovanni, winner David Gravel, and second-place finisher Donny Schatz.

 Trent Gower photo

WEEDSPORT — David Gravel and Big Game Motorsports are quickly becoming one of the hottest teams at the perfect time with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

The Watertown, Connecticut native crushed the field on Saturday night at Weedsport Speedway, earning his second-straight win at the track as Empire State Challenge Weekend kicked off. The 30-year-old owned a monstrous 8.034-second lead at one point in what was arguably the most dominant performance of the 2022 season.

