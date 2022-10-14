Fulton basketball, Shineman

Karen Goetz (second from left), former executive director of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, is pictured next to Shineman Foundation Office Administrator Penny Halstead while presenting the foundation’s grant award to Fulton Community Basketball and its president, Sean Broderick (back row right) in support of Fulton Dream Courts. The presentation took place Sept. 20 at the Fulton War Memorial. Fulton basketball players Will Brown, Tyler Budd, Mason Fuller, Cameron Fragel, Jacob Atwater, Jack Bryant, Sophie Kunzwiler, Cadence Nipper, Elizabeth Blake and Tessa Morey are also in the photo.

 Rob Tetro photo

FULTON — The Richard S. Shineman Foundation is going one on one to challenge the Fulton community to support the Fulton Dream Courts.

The local foundation recently awarded the Fulton Community Basketball nonprofit organization with a commitment of $75,000 through its grant process. The grant followed a competitive application process during which Fulton Community Basketball board members Sean Broderick, Alissa Viscome and Jerry Mirabito conveyed Fulton Dream Courts’ mission to improve the quality of life for local people of all ages.

