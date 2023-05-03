Tony DeStevens (24) and Jude Parker (00) are pictured in action at Oswego Speedway. They will be two of the four drivers involved in the Graduation Day Dash for Cash event during the June 24 program at the track.
OSWEGO — Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego and Fulton, along with DeStevens Racing, will together present a five-lap Graduation Day Dash for Cash June 24 at Oswego Speedway paying $250 to win for recent and upcoming Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Super high school graduates.
That day is also Autograph Night at Oswego Speedway, and it is graduation day for Oswego High School. Two teenage SBS competitors — Tony DeStevens and Jude Parker — will be walking the stage that morning before wheeling their 300-plus horsepower machines around the track that afternoon.
In addition to DeStevens and Parker, both members of the Oswego High School Class of 2023, Mexico High School Class of 2022 graduate Noah Ratcliff and OHS Class of ’22 graduate Griffin Miller will also be eligible to enter the dash.
Each racer in that event will each have the opportunity to participate in the dash draw for starting position during the driver autograph session, and will be recognized for their academic achievements.
For the starting lineup, the driver who draws the lowest number will start on the pole, and the driver who draws the highest number will start last for the $250-to-win Graduation Day Dash for Cash.
After the checkered flag, all four drivers will be stopped on the frontstretch for a group photo in victory lane, with the dash winner taking home a $250 check thanks to Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers and DeStevens Racing.
All four dash-eligible drivers have a host of accomplishments during their high school careers at Oswego Speedway.
Miller, a third-generation driver entering his third year in the division with the John Altman No. 9, quickly found SBS victory lane before the end of his rookie season in August 2021. He later added three more podium finishes in a row to close out 2022, including in the 31st Bud Light SBS Classic.
Ratcliff, who edged Miller for Rookie of the Year honors in ‘21, was the championship runner-up to Dan Kapuscinski in 2022 thanks to seven podium finishes in 10 total races with the Jake’s Automotive No. 73. Ratcliff also earned a trio of podium finishes in his rookie year for a total of 10, including four runner-up efforts.
Parker, who at 17 campaigned the G.O. Racing No. 00 for his debut season a year ago, proved a quick study as well, finishing inside the top 10 in five out of nine races at Oswego. He had a fourth-place finish in the Small Block Super Championship Series event at Chemung Speedrome in July.
DeStevens, who will turn 18 on graduation day, was also among the 11 SBS rookies a season ago. Piloting the family No. 24 prepared by his brother Joey, Tony found strong speed in the car by season’s end, capped by his first career podium finish on Track Championship Night. He backed that up with a fifth-place finish in the SBS Classic after qualifying sixth with a lap time of 18.809 seconds.
The June 24 program at Oswego Speedway will presented by CME Electrical Supply. It will also see a complete card of action for the Pathfinder Bank SBS, Novelis Supermodifieds, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Oswego Speedway’s season begins May 27. The program will include the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds, the 35-lap Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 30-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
