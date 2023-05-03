Dash for Cash

Tony DeStevens (24) and Jude Parker (00) are pictured in action at Oswego Speedway. They will be two of the four drivers involved in the Graduation Day Dash for Cash event during the June 24 program at the track.

 Rick Nelson photo

OSWEGO — Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego and Fulton, along with DeStevens Racing, will together present a five-lap Graduation Day Dash for Cash June 24 at Oswego Speedway paying $250 to win for recent and upcoming Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Super high school graduates.

That day is also Autograph Night at Oswego Speedway, and it is graduation day for Oswego High School. Two teenage SBS competitors — Tony DeStevens and Jude Parker — will be walking the stage that morning before wheeling their 300-plus horsepower machines around the track that afternoon.

