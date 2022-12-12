OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association’s “Mite Before Christmas” tournament was held over the weekend, and the Good Guys Barbershop Blue 2 Mite team took home first place over a familiar foe.
Good Guys edged Raby’s Ace Home Center Blue 8-7 in the championship game.
Tucker Pryor scored the first goal of the championship game for Good Guys, and then Grace Digby from Raby’s tied the game up.
With a trio of goals from Owen Bartholomew (2) and Cooper Flett for Good Guys, plus a Jax Miller goal for Raby’s, the first period ended with the Good Guys team up 4-2.
The teams continued to trade goals back-and-forth, with Noah Dawson scoring for Raby’s in the second period to pull Raby’s within one goal. Pryor gave Good Guys a two-goal lead again.
Miller and Dawson scored two unanswered goals for Raby’s to tie the game 5-5.
Goaltender Savannah Johnson made several key saves for Raby’s during the period as well.
Flett scored to pull ahead 6-5 for Good Guys, before Millerrecorded his second goal to tie the game again, 6-6.
Pryor and Bartholomew both secured their hat-trick goals to make it 8-5.
Adelaide Sturick scored for Raby’s before the team pulled its goalie in favor of the extra attacker.
Tyson Breitback stood strong in goal for Good Guys, along with the team’s strong defense, to finish the game 8-7 in favor of Good Guys.
EARLIER GAMES
DAY 1
The Good Guys team opened the Mite Before Christmas tournament against the Blue 3 Mite team out of Lysander. Oswego scored first with a goal from Henry Cook, who ended up scoring three more goals in the remainder of the game.
Pryor had a natural hat trick in the second period, finishing the game with five goals total. Bartholomew (4) and Nathan Pratt (3) both recorded hat tricks as well. Flett tacked on two more goals.
Joseph Ryder performed well in goal, helping the Bucs win 18-3.
In Oswego’s second game against Camillus, Tom Abtey Jr. scored the first goal of the game, which was the first of 10 unanswered goals. Pryor, again, collected a hat trick. Bartholomew had a pair of goals.
Pratt and Cook scored one goal each. Ryder and Parker von Holtz scored their first goals in Mite hockey.
Cook picked up another goal, with Pryor adding two more to his total. Bartholoew had a pair of goals as well.
Breitbeck had a shutout in the first period, but allowed two goals in the remainder of the game, pushing Oswego to an 18-2 win.
Oswego’s third game against the Lysander 1 team was a little tighter game. Pryor scored four goals in the contest, with Bartholomew adding a pair.
Abtey Jr. scored a goal, and Tyson Breitbeck scored his first Mite goal in the second period.
Flett, in goal, held Lysander at bay.
Lysander scored on a couple penalty shots late in the game, finalizing the 8-5 score.
Oswego had 12 points after the first day of competition, putting it in first place in its division.
DAY 2
To start off Day 2, the Bucs recorded another win, this time against Rochester. Flett had four goals in the game, followed by Bartholomew’s two goals and another goal form Cook.
Ryder held Rochester off in goal, allowing just one goal. The win secured the Good Guys team a spot in the championship game with 16 points in the tournament.
Note: a recap of the tournament for Raby’s will be in a future edition of The Palladium-Times.
