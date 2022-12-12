Good Guys Mite Team Championship

The Good Guys Barbershop Oswego Mite 2 team won the Mite Before Christmas tournament over the weekend with an 8-7 win over the Raby’s Ace Home Center team on Sunday.

Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association’s “Mite Before Christmas” tournament was held over the weekend, and the Good Guys Barbershop Blue 2 Mite team took home first place over a familiar foe.

Good Guys edged Raby’s Ace Home Center Blue 8-7 in the championship game. 

