OSWEGO — The Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took its training off ice on Sunday and headed to the Oswego Boxing Club, owned by Derek Breitbeck and Derrick Falcetti on East Bridge Street.
The pair welcomed the team in for a custom workout designed for the young hockey players. Both Breitbeck and Falcetti believe in “using the fundamentals for boxing” to help athletes at any age and skill level.
“Working with young athletes is important because you aren’t just helping them become better at their craft,” Falcetti said. “You’re helping to build their character and you’re investing in their future.”
The experience was a different type of training for the young hockey players, the team’s coaches noted. The training “leveled the athletes” in a new environment where they were learning something foreign.
“Pushing them beyond what they think their limits are and allowing them to struggle while not giving up on themselves builds a character they’ll grow to be proud of,” Breitbeck said. “I tell my kids two things over and over. One, in this life, you don’t have to be the best today or ever, but you must always try. Two, ‘Make yourself proud.’ If you’re proud of yourself, everyone around you will be, too.”
The Oswego Boxing Club welcomes more than just young athletes or teams through their doors. The club offers an array of classes and trainings: kid classes, adult classes, open gym, one-on-one training, exercise programs, strength and conditioning programs, and competitive boxing training.
