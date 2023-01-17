Good Guys Mite, Oswego Boxing Club

Trainers with the Oswego Boxing Club gave a personalized workout for the Good Guys Barbershop Mite hockey team on Sunday.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took its training off ice on Sunday and headed to the Oswego Boxing Club, owned by Derek Breitbeck and Derrick Falcetti on East Bridge Street.

The pair welcomed the team in for a custom workout designed for the young hockey players. Both Breitbeck and Falcetti believe in “using the fundamentals for boxing” to help athletes at any age and skill level.

Recommended for you