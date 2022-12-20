Good Guys Barbershop mite team splits weekend Dec 20, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Todd Halsdorf (top) attempts to roll Jaydan Butchino in the 138-pound weight class. Halsdorf pinned Butchino at 1:18. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Good Guys Barbershop team went 1-1 over the weekend, falling to Valley in Nedrow on Saturday before bouncing back to defeat Camillus at home on Sunday.SATURDAYOswego got things started right away in the first period against Valley, and the Bucs’ prolific offense showed itself. Tucker Pryor scored four goals alone in the opening frame, with Joseph Ryder and Owen Bartholomew both adding a goal each.Tyson Breitbeck held off several shots, and the Bucs led 6-2 going into the second period.Valley swapped its goalie heading into the second frame and came out firing. Valley tacked on two goals, and Bartholomew recorded another to make it 7-4 in favor of the Bucs.Five unanswered goals from Valley were too much to handle, and the Bucs fell 8-7.SUNDAYThe Bucs returned home on Sunday to host Camillus, and Good Guys played a strong offensive game en route to victory.Cooper Flett opened the scoring for Oswego, followed by a goal from Camillus to tie the game up. Bartholomew, Pryor and Nathan Pratt (2) rounded out the first-period scoring. Another Camillus goal made it 5-2 at the intermission.Frank Cook scored his first mite goal in the second period, and Bartholomew scored five goals in the frame as well. Flett tacked on his second goal of the game.Camillus didn’t back down, however, and scored four goals before Cook hit a buzzer-beater for his second goal of the game, securing a 13-6 win for Oswego. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Oswego County releases final COVID-19 weekly report Bomb threat shutters Walmart for hours Latest e-Edition December 20, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRestaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retireKim Maiden SimmondsFirefighters douse fire at former paper plantFulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical LeadersJonathan E. CregoOswego City Council won’t take $401 couch violation lying downSandy Creek man charged with sex abuse of children under 11DEC: NYC hunter who shot deer didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’Sandra L. Dumas‘We’re hoping that everybody responsible is brought to justice’ Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
