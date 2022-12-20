Good Guys Barbershop mites

Todd Halsdorf (top) attempts to roll Jaydan Butchino in the 138-pound weight class. Halsdorf pinned Butchino at 1:18.

 Photo provided

The Good Guys Barbershop team went 1-1 over the weekend, falling to Valley in Nedrow on Saturday before bouncing back to defeat Camillus at home on Sunday.

SATURDAY

