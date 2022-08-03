Golf event at Stone Creek raises money for OCO’s Cancer Services Program

Pictured are participants in a recent tournament held at Stone Creek Golf Club to benefit Oswego County Opportunities’ Cancer Services Program of the North Country. The event raised $1,872 in support of the program’s fight against cancer in Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
OSWEGO — Members of the Stone Creek Golf Club Tuesday Night Women’s League recently held a tournament to benefit Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country.
Coordinated by Tina Bourgeois, the tournament raised $1,872 in support of the program’s fight against cancer in Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
“We appreciate the thoughtfulness of Tina, the Tuesday Night Women’s League and the men’s Tuesday Night Elks League who all participated in the tournament. Special thanks to Stone Creek Golf Club for offering discounts to each golfer that wore pink and Marilyn Loughrey, Missy Fortier and Connie Ryan for their special donations for each of the drawings held,” said Cancer Services Program Manager Carolyn Handville.
“It’s imperative we continue to work together to remind the community of the importance of having annual cancer screenings. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a drastic decrease in cancer screening rates. Early detection saves lives. Our medical offices are safe and ready to provide you the screenings you need.”
The OCO Cancer Services Program offers a number of cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, colorectal cancer screenings, and pap/pelvic exams. These screenings play an important part in maintaining good health and are available free of charge to uninsured men and women throughout Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
For more information about the program, contact Carolyn Handville at 315-592-0830 or visit www.oco.org.
