Golf event at Stone Creek raises money for OCO's Cancer Services Program

Pictured are participants in a recent tournament held at Stone Creek Golf Club to benefit Oswego County Opportunities’ Cancer Services Program of the North Country. The event raised $1,872 in support of the program’s fight against cancer in Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

OSWEGO — Members of the Stone Creek Golf Club Tuesday Night Women’s League recently held a tournament to benefit Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country. 

Coordinated by Tina Bourgeois, the tournament raised $1,872 in support of the program’s fight against cancer in Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

