Gilles G. Bergeron, 85, beloved husband of Gloria Bergeron of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away on Sept. 28, 2022, with his wife by his side. They had a wonderful 49-year marriage, enjoying each other’s company every day.
Gilles will be lovingly remembered by his family to include his wife Gloria Bergeron, brothers Germain Bergeron, Pierre Bergeron (Norma LePore), Francois Bergeron, sisters Gisele Bergeron, Louise Bergeron and Nicole Bergeron and his sisters and brothers in law, Kate Vrooman, Janet Gallo (Russell Gallo), Arlene Williams, Wally Williams (Elizabeth) and Jerry Williams (Rachael) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Yvette Bergeron; brothers, Jacques, Andre and sister Jeanne-Mance, and in-laws Gisele Marchand Bergeron, Robert Vendittoli, Ross Vrooman, Lynn Williams, and Elizabeth Burlingame.
Gilles was born in Montreal, Canada, and was a lifelong member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) working in Montreal LU 568 and Oswego NY LU 368 and Syracuse NY before retiring to Florida.
Gilles was a loving and caring person known for his wonderful laugh and sense of humor. He also had a passion for gardening, dancing and playing Petanque. People would look forward to receiving the vegetables or a bouquet of roses from his garden. He could also be found on the dance floor with his wife Gloria. Gilles was an avid cross-country skier and trout fisherman. The void he leaves behind is immeasurable and will be truly felt by those who loved him.
A private celebration of life will be held by his family in the future with details to be provided to the attendees.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice (Trustbridge.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.