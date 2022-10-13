Gilles G. Bergeron

Gilles G. Bergeron, 85, beloved husband of Gloria Bergeron of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away on Sept. 28, 2022, with his wife by his side. They had a wonderful 49-year marriage, enjoying each other’s company every day.   

Gilles will be lovingly remembered by his family to include his wife Gloria Bergeron, brothers Germain Bergeron, Pierre Bergeron (Norma LePore), Francois Bergeron, sisters Gisele Bergeron, Louise Bergeron and Nicole Bergeron and his sisters and brothers in law, Kate Vrooman, Janet Gallo (Russell Gallo), Arlene Williams, Wally Williams (Elizabeth) and Jerry Williams (Rachael) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Yvette Bergeron; brothers, Jacques, Andre and sister Jeanne-Mance, and in-laws Gisele Marchand Bergeron, Robert Vendittoli, Ross Vrooman, Lynn Williams, and Elizabeth Burlingame.

