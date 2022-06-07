Galletta records hole-in-one at Oswego Country Club STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Jun 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OSWEGO — Corey Galletta recorded a hole-in-one on June 3 at Oswego Country Club.Galletta used a wedge to ace the 18th hole, playing at 125 yards. The hole-in-one was witnessed by James Galletta. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton’s Christine Patrick appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council Latest e-Edition June 7, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHilton aims to have all school districts covered — no matter what agency does itSheriff's office warns of 'Orbeez Challenge'Fulton 12-year-old organizing spaghetti dinner for UkraineFulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame to induct three new membersWilliam E. (Bill) WarnerOCSD employee charged after falsely reporting incident at high schoolHole-in-one recorded at Oswego Country ClubOswego pastor riding for Afghan resettlementBackus appointed as new president and CEO of Oswego HealthCarlton J. Rusaw Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs WE ARE only looking for Professional/consultants who will stand as HELP WANTEDNeed two strongindividuals, Outdoorsmindset. To work onauquculture fish bait Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
