Tim Fuller

Tim Fuller is heading into his 30th season of racing, and will be inducted into the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame at Weedsport Speedway in July.

 Chris Owens

WATERTOWN — When Tim Fuller received the call informing him of his induction into the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame this summer, it brought several aspects of his professional life into perspective.

“I’m surprised that I’m that old,” Fuller said. “(I guess) I’ve been doing it for that long and actually got recognized for it. You don’t ever think about that stuff. But as you get older, you don’t think about it, you just keep racing. To be considered for it, I’m very proud of that.”

Recommended for you