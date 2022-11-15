FULTON — Jerry Jacobson, Jeff Merritt, Chad Sheldon, and Dick Farfaglia will be inducted Nov. 26 into the Fulton Wrestling Hall of Fame.
They were selected by the Hall of Fame Committee to be the fifth class inducted into the hall of fame.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 7:44 pm
“The committee was unanimous in selecting these four outstanding candidates for the class of 2022,” said Fulton Wrestling Club President Jeff Waldron. “These four guys represent so much of what Fulton wrestling is about — three state tournament medalists and a Section III Hall of Fame coach.”
Jacobson won a Section III title and placed third in the New York State Tournament in 1971. As a team captain, he led his team to a CNYCL League championship.
Merritt was a two-time Section III champion and he placed fifth in the New York State Tournament.
He was a member of Fulton’s back-to-back state championship teams in the early 1980s.
A two-time Section III champion, Sheldon placed twice at the state tournament. As captain of the team, he led Fulton to New York State team championships in 1989 and 1990.
Farfaglia wrestled for Fulton in the 1960s. He won selected first-team honors on the CNYCL League All-Star team.
He later coached at his alma mater and led the Fulton Wrestling Club for nearly two decades.
“We will have more to say about these inductees in the coming weeks and at the induction on Nov. 26,” said Waldron.
The induction banquet will be held in the Chris Ely Step of Champions banquet room at Chubby’s, the unofficial home of Fulton wrestling. For ticket information, contact Jeff Waldron at 315-806-3123.
Now in its fifth year, the Fulton Wrestling Hall of Fame is a project of the Fulton Wrestling Club.
Hall of Fame Committee members are: Jeff Waldron, Mark Woodworth, Dan Farfaglia, Mike Conners, Devon Morey and Nick Duskee.
The Fulton Wrestling Club, established in 1975, is a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation dedicated to supporting and promoting Fulton wrestling.
Fulton wrestling is arguably the most successful high school wrestling program in New York State. Voted the top team in the state eight times, Fulton has appeared in the New York State Sportswriters Association rankings every year since 1980, with 30 seasons in the top 10, including 22 of those seasons in the top five.
Fulton teams have won 24 Section III Dual Meet titles and 22 Section III Tournament titles. Fulton is believed to be among just a handful of teams in the country to have won more than 1,000 matches.
