FULTON — The Fulton varsity wrestling team is scheduled to open its season today at Cicero-North Syracuse.
The Red Raiders will face the Oswego Buccaneers in Oswego Wednesday.
Both of those are tuneups for the home opener Dec. 2 against Section V champion Fairport at the Fulton War Memorial.
According to the Raider Wrestling newsletter, Fairport and Fulton have met only once in head-to-head competition. That was in 2017 when Fairport edged Fulton 32-31 at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Wrestlers from the two programs have battled at the Ken Haines Tournament at Oswego State over the years.
The Dec. 2 dual will also feature the debut of the Fulton varsity girls wrestling team.
The Raider girls will meet Holland Patent’s girls in a preliminary match.
Following the girls wrestling match at 5 p.m. will be the JV match between Fairport and Fulton, with the varsity match to round out the evening.
Fulton 2022-23 varsity wrestling schedule
Nov. 29: at Cicero-North Syracuse
Nov. 30: at Oswego
Dec. 2: vs. Fairport at the Fulton War Memorial
Dec. 3: Andersen Tournament at CNS
Dec. 7: vs. Central Square
Dec. 14: at East Syracuse-Minoa
Dec. 17: Montgomery County Duals at Amsterdam
Dec. 21: at Auburn
Dec. 28-29: Ken Haines Memorial Tournament at Oswego State
Jan. 4: vs. J-D/CBA
Jan. 7: Hornet Duals at Fayetteville-Manlius
Jan. 11: vs. Syracuse
Jan. 14: Blue Devils Invitational at Camden
Jan. 17: Section III Duals at Henninger
Jan. 19: Section III Duals finals at CNS
Jan. 25: vs. Cortland
Feb. 4: Section III Class A Meet at Indian River
Feb. 11: Section III Championships at SRC Arena
Feb. 24-24: State tournament at Albany Times Union Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.