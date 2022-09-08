Fulton volleyball rolls past Auburn in three-set sweep

Fulton’s Natalie Frost (14) spikes a ball as Auburn’s Mary Gasper (5) goes up to attempt a block during the Red Raiders’ 3-0 win on Wednesday.

 Dylan McGlynn photo

FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team won its third straight match of the season on Wednesday, defeating Auburn in three sets (25-17, 25-18, 25-14).

Red Raiders head coach Jessica Frost said the team focused on “talk and communication” entering the match.

