Fulton volleyball rolls past Auburn in three-set sweep

FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team won its third straight match of the season on Wednesday, defeating Auburn in three sets (25-17, 25-18, 25-14).
Red Raiders head coach Jessica Frost said the team focused on “talk and communication” entering the match.
“We’ve got to talk on every play, everything that’s coming at us,” said Frost. “Especially with Auburn, because they play steady, and they get the ball back over the net.”
The Red Raiders jumped to an early lead in the opening set, with a spike by Natalie Frost giving Fulton a 6-3 advantage. A kill by Calie Shepard pushed the lead to 12-6, forcing an Auburn timeout.
Fulton didn’t seem fazed by the stoppage, eventually stretching the lead to 17-11 after an ace by Madison Baum. The Red Raiders kept in control, and clinched the set after the Maroons returned a serve into the net, wrapping up a 25-17 win.
“The first set I thought was decent,” said Frost, although she made note of the first set’s intensity, saying, “I feel like they kind of get in a relaxed mode, rather than going after it.
“Just picking that up, and making sure that we’re all talking and moving together.”
In the second set, Auburn was able to stay a bit closer, with Frost saying, “We started to play, like ‘scramble ball’, I guess would be the best way to put it. … The second game was especially messy.”
A spike by Natalie Frost gave Fulton a 7-3 lead in the second set, with a spike by Riley Kempston later giving the team a 12-9 advantage. Auburn was able to get within a point, cutting the deficit to 12-11, but the Red Raiders never allowed the Maroons a chance to even the score.
Fulton responded with three straight points, with an ace by Baum making it 15-11. The home team remained in control from there, with a serving error by Auburn eventually giving Fulton a 20-16 lead. Auburn got within three, 21-18, but the Red Raiders ripped off four straight points to clinch the set, with a spike by Bailey Frost and an ace by Baum wrapping up a 25-18 win.
“It wasn’t clean volleyball,” said Frost of the second set. “Clean it up, do the basics. Back to the basics.”
In the third set, Fulton jumped out to an 8-1 lead and never looked back. Back-to-back aces by Addison Pickard made it 7-1, with a spike by Natalie Frost adding the eighth point. Auburn chipped away, with a long serve from the Red Raiders cutting the deficit to 12-6, but the home team quickly killed the momentum with three straight points, the final of which was an ace by Bailey Frost.
A kill by Baum made it 17-10, and the senior added another kill shortly after for a 19-12 advantage. Auburn continued to hang around, with an ace by Kelsey Howard cutting the deficit to 22-14, but Fulton answered with three straight points, including another spike by Natalie Frost, to wrap up a 25-14 win and a three-set sweep.
“Third set, I think we did well,” said Frost. “I also got some players in that haven’t seen the court yet. So for them to come out and do what they did and get it done, that was encouraging.”
Frost highlighted juniors Zoey Kerr and Laura Bartlett, as well as Bailey Frost, a seventh-grader, as some of the players who had strong performances in the final set.
“I think they all worked hard that third set,” Frost added.
Natalie Frost had 13 kills, eight digs, a block, and an ace for the Red Raiders. Baum had five kills, four aces, three digs, and a block, while Shepard had five kills along with a dig and an ace. Pickard recorded three aces, five digs, two assists, and a kill. Sydney Sachel had 21 assists, two digs, and two kills, with Kempston adding two kills, a dig, and an ace.
Kerr had eight assists and four digs, while Bailey Frost added three kills and an ace. Bartlett had an assist and an ace, Ellie Parkhurst added four digs, and Harper McClave had two digs. Leanna Rupert had a kill, while Bella Bogardus had eight digs and Paityn Cali added two digs.
Fulton improved to 3-0 on the season after the victory, and prepared for a quick turnaround. The Red Raiders hosted Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday night, in a match that ended after press time.
