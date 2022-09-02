Fulton volleyball earns sweep of Marcellus in home opener

FULTON — The Fulton girls varsity volleyball team secured its second win of the season with a 3-0 sweep of the Marcellus Mustangs in a powerhouse affair.
The first game was kept close with Marcellus taking an early lead, getting up by as much as seven points. However, their flow was disrupted by Fulton head coach Jessica Frost, who called a timeout following a string of service errors and poor passing. She told her squad the way back into the game was to keep it simple.
“I just told them to go back to the basics … ‘one play at a time, execute, get your job done, whatever you have to work on,’ that’s basically what we talked about,” Frost said.
Her team responded with a hard-fought comeback to win the first set, 25-23. From that point on, Fulton did not step off the gas. Natalie Frost led the charge with team highs in kills and digs with 13 and 15, respectively. Madison Baum and Sydney Sachel were also pivotal in the win, with Baum recording 11 digs, and her outstanding serving saw her finish the match with a team-high six aces. Sachel aided the team with another team-high of 15 assists to go along with seven digs.
The second and third sets of the match went by more smoothly for Fulton, as they got out to and ended each with a large cushion between them and their opposition. The former finished with a score of 25-17 and the latter, 25-16. After the match, Coach Frost gave props to the Mustangs and admitted that there was never a point where she thought the win was guaranteed.
“They’re a great team, they were scrappy and I was always on edge because I thought they were going to come back,” Frost said. “Every moment, they kept clawing back.”
Despite the win, Coach Frost knows there is still work to be done as the matchup revealed areas she thought need improvement.
“It’s a great win but we still have a lot of work to do, definitely on our defense and serve-receive,” Frost said. “It gives me a good picture of what I need to work on and what areas we’re weak on.”
The Red Raiders’ head coach also said she wants her team to be able to have a good time while still dominating the floor.
“The main thing too is that I don’t want them at each other or arguing with each other, I want them to have fun out on that court,” Frost said. “That atmosphere, I’m trying to develop that culture that it’s OK to make a mistake, but now you have to move on to the next play.”
Looking forward, the goals that the Red Raiders’ coach has laid out for the season are simple: work hard and enjoy the game for what it is.
“My main focus and goals for the team were work hard, have fun out there and play volleyball. Just play the game and love it,” Frost said. “I just want these girls to go away with a love of the game and I want them to be good humans. It’s high school volleyball, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Fulton (2-0) is back in action on Sept. 7, hosting Auburn in the team’s league opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.