Fulton volleyball Riley Kempston

Fulton senior Riley Kempston (15) hits a kill during Monday’s varsity volleyball match at G. Ray Bodley High School. Fulton beat Fowler in a three-game sweep.

 Spencer Bates photo

FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team put together another dominant performance in a 3-0 sweep of visiting Fowler on Monday at G. Ray Bodley High School.

Undefeated Fulton breezed past the Falcons 25-5, 25-10, 25-6.

