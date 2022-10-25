FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team put together another dominant performance in a 3-0 sweep of visiting Fowler on Monday at G. Ray Bodley High School.
Undefeated Fulton breezed past the Falcons 25-5, 25-10, 25-6.
The Raiders collected 30 aces in the match. Addison Pickard served eight aces to lead the way.
Also getting aces were Madison Baum (5), Bailey Frost (4), Paityn Cali (4), Sydney Sachel (3), Leanna Rupert (3), Natalie Frost (1), Riley Kempston (1), and Calie Shepard (1).
Recording kills were Shepard (3), Sachel (2), Baum (2), Pickard (1), Natalie Frost (1), Kempston (1), and Rupert (1).
Getting assists were Sachel (4), Pickard (2), Zoey Kerr (2), Baum (1), and Cali (1).
Bailey Frost had a block.
Getting digs were Pickard (4), Cali (3), Baum (2), Kerr (2), Izabella Bogardus (2), and Harper McClave (1).
Prior to the match, the Fulton girls and the Oswego State volleyball team came together for the Spike Teal Fundraiser. Fulton wore teal uniforms, paint and accessories to raise awareness of ovarian cancer.
Also, more than a dozen basket raffles took place outside the gym to raise awareness and funds to fight ovarian cancer.
The Red Raiders got the first set underway with a 10-0 run thanks to senior Addison Pickard’s eight aces. Her 11th serve failed to make it over the net, gifting Fowler a point. Fulton responded immediately by going on another 10-0 run to push the score to 20-1.
A few more serves from the Raiders either did not clear the net or could not stay inbounds, giving the Falcons some points. Still, Fulton had no problem closing out the set, 25-5.
The next set was more of the same from the Raiders, as they took an 11-0 lead. Fowler put up more resistance in this set as their response to Fulton’s hot start was a 6-2 run of its own.
The Raiders continued their dominance, though Fowler scored a couple of points on two Je’mise Adams aces. With the gap at only six points, Fulton closed out the set with a 9-0 run to win 25-10.
Early in the third set, Fowler prevented Fulton from racing out to a big lead. But a 12-2 run by the home team kept it firmly in control.
Fulton’s power at the net and hard serving persisted with junior Leanna Rupert notching back-to-back aces. With a final score of 25-6, the Raiders completed the sweep against the Falcons.
Fulton coach Jessica Frost said that the large margin of victory allowed her to look at different aspects of her team’s game. She also said that getting other players time on the court is crucial.
“You have to focus on any free balls that we do get. We need to capitalize on those,” Frost said. “We have other girls who were able to get playing time, so that was good. Working as a team, having the girls who are normally out on the court encouraging the others while they were on the court was a big piece of it too.”
Frost said that her team’s ability to continue to make noise on and off the court was pivotal to her players’ focus.
“The last time we played (Fowler) we definitely let down the second game and we did not play our game,” Frost said. “It’s hard to keep the momentum, the drive and the talk up. That’s what we were practicing. We have to make the noise and the encouragement and you have to cheer for your team when you’re on the bench.”
Able to close out an unbeaten regular season, the Fulton girls varsity volleyball team will now hope to continue its success in the Section III playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.