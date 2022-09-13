FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team still hasn’t lost a set this year.
The Red Raiders swept Cortland 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-8) on Monday to remain a so-called “perfect” in the regular season.
But after 15 consecutive set wins in the regular season (for a 5-0 match record), Fulton coach Jessica Frost knows the wins and losses don’t matter. It’s about making memories as a team while making sure the Red Raiders “have a great time and have fun (on the court).”
“This is high school volleyball. Ten years from now, they’re not going to remember this game,” Frost said. “The wins are great, but this is an extra bonus to everything. Coming off COVID and all that, I told my girls, ‘If academics and the school day gets too much for you, volleyball’s great and it’s an added bonus to life.’ I just want them to have a good time and experience.”
Winning against Cortland was also a “reset button” for Fulton, Frost said. After a weekend tournament at Fayetteville-Manlius, Frost noted the players “were tired and they were kind of getting at each other.”
But Monday against the Purple Tigers, the Raiders did a great job of coming back together, the coach said.
“To see them come back together and play and have a good time out there, and then also support each other, it was everything I could’ve asked for,” Frost said. “They came back and got rid of the high school drama.”
Fulton utilized a couple of extended runs in the early stages of the first set, with Maddie Baum going on a seven-point service run thanks to a few kills by Natalie Frost. The Raiders led 11-1 before the Tigers got the point back.
For the remainder of the set, it was a lot of back-and-forth volleyball until a double hit from Cortland ended the set, 25-17.
The Raiders started off much of the same in the second set, going up 7-2. After a pair of kills by Natalie Frost, Fulton extended the cushion to 12-3.
More two- and three-point streaks, while limiting the damage when losing the serve, gave Fulton a 25-13 victory after the Tigers committed a net violation.
“We did a good job communicating and working together. I’m seeing less scramble ball, and more, ‘What do we do when a ball is out of system? How do we work with it?’” Coach Frost said. “The players are making better choices on where to put the ball if it’s not to the center, and out of our system.”
More extended service runs from Baum early in the third set — pushing Fulton up 11-1 at one point — allowed the Raiders to complete the three-set sweep. Baum served the final point and Cortland had a spike go long out of bounds for the 25-8 final score.
The win also saw Frost get several different players on the court to gain experience.
“One of my middles is a sophomore, so she’s getting time and developing. The other one was my other daughter (Bailey Frost), and she’s a seventh-grader. She got time to get in there. She’s only 12 (years old),” Coach Frost said. “For her to be out there and doing that, it’s nice to see. And then the camaraderie and (the other players) supporting her when she’s out there, she’s not a shell-shocked seventh-grader.”
Natalie Frost finished the match with 15 kills, three aces and three digs. Sydney Sachel tacked on 16 assists, seven digs and a kill. Baum recorded five digs, two aces, a kill and a block, while Addison Pickard had seven digs, three aces and three kills. Izabella Bogardus added five digs.
Ellie Parkhurst had two digs and an assist. Bailey Frost had a kill, Calie Shepard had an assist, and Harper McClave had a dig.
Fulton heads to a tournament at Central Square on Saturday, then travels to Oswego on Monday for a regular-season league match.
Coach Frost said the mindset for the tournament is to get players more playing time in game-like situations.
But at Oswego, they’re “just going to play volleyball.”
“That’s our cheer, ‘Volleyball.’ Have fun and play volleyball,” she said. “We’ll make adjustments where necessary, but I think what I’ve got going on right now is working for us. So if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.