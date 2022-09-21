Fulton GSOC vs. Syracuse

Gianna Thurlow (left) of the Fulton varsity girls soccer team is pictured during Tuesday’s home game against Syracuse. Thurlow scored a goal in the game to help Fulton earn a 4-1 victory.

 Spencer Bates photo

FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls soccer team steamrolled past visiting Syracuse with a dominant 4-1 victory on Tuesday.

Following a hectic first five minutes that saw a shot from Fulton rattle the crossbar and two great chances from Syracuse, the game settled down with the Red Raiders controlling the pace. The Syracuse defense was put under constant pressure by forwards Mya Carroll, Gianna Thurlow and Aubrey Bush.

