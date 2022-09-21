FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls soccer team steamrolled past visiting Syracuse with a dominant 4-1 victory on Tuesday.
Following a hectic first five minutes that saw a shot from Fulton rattle the crossbar and two great chances from Syracuse, the game settled down with the Red Raiders controlling the pace. The Syracuse defense was put under constant pressure by forwards Mya Carroll, Gianna Thurlow and Aubrey Bush.
Carroll, a sophomore, was at the center of nearly every attack in the first 20 minutes of the game. It was her shot that found the crossbar early on and in the 14th minute, she narrowly missed a shot that looked destined for the top corner. It was only a matter of time until she found the back of the net after she pounced on a poorly struck goal kick. Carroll muscled past a defender and calmly slotted her shot in the bottom corner.
After the goal, Fulton controlled possession and did not allow for Syracuse to get any sort of foothold in the game. There was immediate pressure whenever the visitors lost the ball, with Fulton junior and co-captain Anna Bednarz solidifying a firm grip on the midfield.
With a minute left in the first half, Carroll added another goal, doubling the lead after a period of sustained possession around the Syracuse goal box. While Carroll was at the center of the action for the Raiders, seventh-graders Thurlow and Bush were a brilliant supporting cast as they played maestro, creating chance after chance. Fulton coach Jen Killian praised the fight that her youngest players bring to every game.
“Aubrey and Gianna bring a lot of fire. They’re fast, they work well, they have a lot of fight in them, and they’re not afraid go hard for the ball, and it shows,” Killian said.
The first half was a statistical win for Fulton as well as it recorded 14 shots with seven on target, compared to seven shots with two on target for Syracuse.
The second half started off much like the first, with quick-fire chances coming at both ends. The pace of the Syracuse forwards was an occasional problem for Fulton, as a handful of chances were dealt with only at the last second by the Raiders’ defense. Carroll also nearly bagged her hat trick four minutes into the half, but she saw her shot go over the goal.
Fulton was again able to control the game, with Killian’s squad looking tireless. The coach noted that she substitutes her players in a fashion where they always are pressuring the opposition.
“I ask the girls to go hard for as long as they can and we’ll get them a quick breather and get them back out there,” Killian said. “We want pressure, we want teams to make mistakes, and we’ll capitalize on it.”
In the 53rd minute, after a good sequence of passes, Thurlow got the goal she had been searching for all game. An expertly placed cross by Adyson Shepard found Thurlow, who then was able to keep her composure and ripple the net.
The Syracuse keeper was asked to do a lot as she recorded nine saves on the night. However, there would be no stopping Carroll on what would become her hat trick-sealing goal. With nine minutes left to play, she found herself on the end of a clearance by her defense. With brilliant control she took the ball from just inside the Syracuse half and in her pursuit of a goal, showed great skill in shrugging off a defender, making a move around the keeper and finishing with style from a sharp angle.
However, before the final whistle blew, Syracuse managed to get on the scoreboard. A shot that was seemingly meant to be a cross found its way over the Fulton goalkeeper and nestled into the back of the net. But with only a minute left in the game, the goal was merely a consolation.
Despite her team’s big win, Killian was still somewhat critical of her team’s performance. However, she chalks most of that up to her team adapting to different playing surfaces.
“It was good that we came away with the win. It wasn’t our best performance, but we’re going back and forth between grass and turf and I just don’t think we were 100% ready to play today,” Killian said.
