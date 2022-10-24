FULTON — Fulton’s air attack is more than just a passing fancy.
The Red Raiders were practically perfect with their passing game in Friday’s 57-14 varsity football victory over rival Oswego at the D. Donald Distin Athletic Complex.
Senior quarterback Will Patterson was 11-for-11 for 207 yards and four touchdowns to lead the undefeated Raiders (7-0) in front of a packed house on Senior Night.
Senior Sam Cotton had a pair of TD catches and he also scored on a 45-yard interception return for Fulton.
The Raiders are the top seed for the Independent League playoffs, and will host fourth-seeded Nottingham (2-5) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal contest. The other semifinal has second-seeded Central Square (5-2) hosting third-seeded Fowler (4-3).
The Independent League championship game is set for Nov. 3.
Oswego (2-6) scored a pair of second-half touchdowns. Senior Logan Mathews rushed 22 times for 120 yards, including a 48-yard TD. Junior quarterback Moreno Fenty added a 30-yard TD run and finished with 90 yards rushing.
The Bucs will host Hannibal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in an Independent League crossover game.
Fulton scored on all of its first-half possessions on Friday. Oswego went 3-and-out to start the game as the Raiders’ Konner Moody broke up a third-down pass play. After the Bucs’ punt, Fulton scored on its second play. Patterson found Cotton deep over the middle behind the secondary for a 37-yard TD. Tyler Mills ran in for the conversion and an 8-0 lead with 9:42 to go in the first quarter.
Oswego picked up a couple of first downs on its next possession, riding the hard running of Mathews. The drive stalled when Mills sacked Fenty on third down.
Fulton’s versatile passing game was on display again on the ensuing possession. Patterson connected with three different receivers on the 91-yard march, capped by a 28-yard scoring pass to Alex Crisafulli over the middle with 8:50 to go in the second quarter. That made it 14-0.
With Mathews grinding out good gains, Oswego again moved effectively on its next possession. But a penalty and an incomplete pass put the Bucs behind the chains. On fourth down Fenty’s 6-yard scramble fell short of a first down. Fulton took over on downs at its 34-yard line. Six plays later, Patterson again found Cotton open deep behind the defense for a 33-yard scoring strike with 1:12 to go in the first half. Mills kicked the extra point, and it was 21-0 at halftime.
Oswego tried an onside kick to start the half, but it went out of bounds and the Raiders got the ball at the Buccaneer 47-yard line. On the next play, Dykel Ruscitto found daylight around right end and sped 47 yards for a touchdown. Mills’ extra-point kick made it 28-0.
The Bucs kept plugging away with their running game. The combination of Mathews on the inside and Fenty’s speed on the outside proved tough for Fulton to stop. But again, a negative play put Oswego in a tough spot.
A bad snap forced Fenty to cover the ball for a 7-yard loss at the Oswego 38-yard line. Facing 3rd-and-long, Fenty’s pass was picked off by Cotton, who cruised 45 yards to paydirt and a 34-0 Fulton cushion with 7:23 to go in the third quarter.
Patterson’s final pass of the night was an 11-yard TD to Mills later in the quarter, making it 41-0.
Mathews scored with 12 seconds left in the third quarter, bouncing a run to the left side and racing down the sideline to the end zone for a 48-yard TD.
After a Fulton punt, Oswego scored again. Fenty picked up a first down with a 25-yard keeper to the Raider 30-yard line. On the next play, Fenty rolled right and found running room down the sideline for a touchdown. Fenty added the conversion run to make it 41-14.
Moody, now in at quarterback for Fulton, did some fancy footwork on a 52-yard TD run with 8:11 left in the game. He started left, circled back, cut to the right, and ran to the end zone. The Raiders’ final touchdown was a 22-yard run by Collin Cunningham with 6:11 to go.
Fulton coach Craig Halladay said he was generally happy with the team’s performance, but added he would like the running game to be consistently more productive.
“We played tough. I’m still not happy with our run game,” Halladay said. “We know our periphery is pretty good. We can’t keep relying on that week after week. We have to do a better job of getting a run game.”
Defensively the Raiders played “pretty well,” the coach said. “We gave up more things than I would have liked. Their quarterback is tough. He’s a lot faster than our kids thought he was. We lost contain a few times.”
Oswego coach Jason Primrose praised his players for their effort throughout the game.
“The team played well. The key is that they never gave up. They kept working hard,” Primrose said. “They’re always coming off the field and telling us what’s happening, what we could do differently.”
The Bucs’ running game was effective. “They weren’t stopping everything we were doing. There were some things that we were stopping ourselves on, and turnovers killed us. But they kept working hard,” Primrose said. “If they keep working, good things are going to happen.”
