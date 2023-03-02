Fulton swimmers and diver

Pictured are the Fulton swimmers and diver headed to states this weekend. From left are T.J. Clayton, Will Patterson, Bryce Rogers, Logan Ames, Aidan Caples, Rose LaDue and Chris Mandart.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — Given how the last few years have gone, with COVID-19 and everything else, Fulton swimming coach James LaDue said no matter what his team does at states this weekend, he’ll be proud of them.

The Red Raiders are sending two relays — the 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay — plus seniors T.J. Clayton (100 butterfly), Bryce Rogers (100 butterfly and 100 freestyle) and Will Patterson (diving) will compete in individual events at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Federation Championships at Ithaca College Friday and Saturday.

