FULTON — Given how the last few years have gone, with COVID-19 and everything else, Fulton swimming coach James LaDue said no matter what his team does at states this weekend, he’ll be proud of them.
The Red Raiders are sending two relays — the 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay — plus seniors T.J. Clayton (100 butterfly), Bryce Rogers (100 butterfly and 100 freestyle) and Will Patterson (diving) will compete in individual events at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Federation Championships at Ithaca College Friday and Saturday.
LaDue, now in his third year at the helm of Fulton, said the group headed to states have “worked hard throughout the season” to get to this point.
“These swimmers, they’ve been dedicated — whether it was this season or COVID — they were in the pool as much as possible,” LaDue said. “For them to be where they’re at, it’s incredible.”
It’s a unique timeframe to go from sectionals — which were in the middle of February — and then go right to the state meet. It’s just two weeks of additional practice to get swimmers and divers prepared for the final meet of the season.
With some swimmers already qualified for states before sectionals and state qualifiers rolled around, LaDue said Fulton does a little bit of a mixture.
For the swimmers that already qualified prior to the sectional and state qualifier meets, they don’t taper their yardage as much going into that weekend. That way it’s not as much of a big yardage increase to start the two weeks before states.
But for those who hadn’t qualified for states yet, they taper their yardage more.
“(Those who qualified before) didn’t have much of a buildup going into the two weeks (before states),” LaDue said. “(Last) Monday morning was right back up to normal yardage. They bumped up to normal yardage for a whole week, and we started tapering after that.”
A small wrench was thrown into the plans, however, when the Fulton City School District called a snow day on Wednesday, forcing practice to be canceled. But LaDue said it’s not as much of a concern since the Red Raiders are already tapering their yardage for states, as opposed to if the snow day happened during their “big yardage” last week.
“The good news is, our relay went to Cato and swam on their own. They still did their work, and still did what they had to do,” LaDue said. “I don’t think it’ll hurt them as much because they did get in the pool.”
The 200 medley and freestyle relays consist of the same group of swimmers: T.J. Clayton, Bryce Rogers, Chris Mandart and Logan Ames. While Clayton and Rogers are both seniors, Mandart is a junior and Ames is a freshman.
Fulton is also bringing and preparing two alternate swimmers just in case — Rose LaDue, a senior, and Aidan Caples, a sophomore.
The medley relay claimed second in the Section III Class A meet with a time of 1:38.68. The Red Raiders claimed second in the state qualifier meet in the event, dropping even more time, clocking in at 1:37.83.
The latter time slots Fulton as the 11th seed in the state.
Fulton’s 200 freestyle relay is 16th in the state with a 1:28.95. That relay won the Class A meet title with a 1:29.67, before dropping more time in the state qualifier meet, claiming first place with that 1:28.95.
“I think our relay’s goal is definitely going to be making finals, for sure, just to try to get on the podium,” Clayton said.
“Especially knowing our time from those races, it really motivates us,” Rogers said.
Clayton and Rogers are pretty close together in the 100 butterfly. Clayton claimed the Class A title in the event (53.08), while Rogers didn’t compete in the event since he qualified earlier in the season. At state qualifiers, Clayton finished second (52.50).
At the state level, Clayton (52.50) is seeded 30th while Rogers (53.14) is 39th.
“We’re definitely aiming to make finals and the top 30 for this year,” Clayton said. “I definitely think we want to be in the same heat in the finals and try to push ourselves.”
“Our goals are really similar,” Rogers said. “It’s nice because we’re pretty much equal in practice, so it’s nice to have someone like that, during butterfly sets (in practice).”
In the 100 freestyle, Rogers took third in the Class A meet (49.40), finishing in a tie with Mandart. While Rogers took fifth in the event at the state qualifiers (49.14), he finished earlier in the season with a state-qualifying time.
Patterson, who is seeded 31st in the state in the 11-dive event (453.25) claimed second in the Class A meet, posting a final score of 437.45. He also finished second at the state qualifier meet, where he posted the qualifying score of 453.25.
Patterson’s roadmap to states is a little different. Divers don’t taper for the state meet — they just keep diving.
“We’ve just been focusing on my first five (dives), trying to make it to the second round and making sure they’re all as good as they can be,” Patterson said.
For Rogers and Clayton — who both have competed at the state level for Fulton before — they both said it’s nice to see more and more teammates going to states. Clayon noted that the training from sectionals to states was a little similar and they “feel stronger” going into this weekend.
“Being one of the people that was only two swimmers two years ago and about four years ago, it was definitely a little bit of a struggle because it was only just one person that I was trying to race against,” Clayton said. “But now, there’s five or six other kids that I’m trying to race against. It’s definitely benefited us a lot more to push ourselves (in practice).”
Having more athletes attend the state meet also is a positive in LaDue’s eyes, since he’s also the coach of the Fulton club swim team. “No days off,” LaDue joked.
“A lot of my club swimmers are on my varsity team. I have very few varsity swimmers that are not a club swimmer. It definitely shows,” LaDue said. “They’ve got a good work ethic, and they push themselves even harder especially when they see these kids going to states.”
