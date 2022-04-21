FULTON — Fulton Speedway will hold an enduro race plus a test-and-tune practice session on Saturday.
The Spring Green Enduro 200, presented by 180 Flood Drive Properties, is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m., immediately following the practice session, which is set for 2-4 p.m.
Pits open at noon and the grandstands open at 1 p.m.
The practice session is open to racers in all divisions.
The enduro race will pay $2,000 to the winner.
The speedway’s website (www.fultonspeedway.com) describes the enduro race as follows:
“If you have never seen a wild and insane enduro, it is edge-of-your-seat racing where drivers not only race each other but also race around what obstacles might be in front of them. Cars spin out, race around it. Muti-car tangles, hold your breath and race around it and hope you make it through. The action only stops if the track is blocked.”
General admission is free to those 18 and younger.
There is still time to register to race in the enduro. Go to www.fultonspeedway.com and click on the driver info page, then rules. Scroll down until you see the Spring Green Enduro 200 rules and entry form.
If you were pre-registered from the postponed event in October 2021, the speedway has your registration on record.
The regular Fulton Speedway season will begin with Highbank Holdup Weekend April 29 and 30.
On April 29, the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will headline the action. There will also be races for the Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux Hobby Stocks and the AmeriCU Mod Lites, plus an open practice for all classes.
Pits open at 4 p.m. April 29, with racing starting at 7 p.m.
On April 30, the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series gets underway with the $4,000-to-win, 60-lap race featuring the region’s best Small-Block Modifieds.
Also on the card will be an Outlaw Weekend Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Qualifier for the Dot Foods Sportsman class, plus a four-cylinder race.
Pits open at 2 p.m. April 30, with racing starting at 5 p.m.
