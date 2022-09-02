FULTON — The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will join track championship night at Fulton Speedway on Saturday in a program presented by Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing.
After a season full of racing with its triumphs and defeats for racing teams, it all comes down to this Saturday to crown the 2022 track champions at Fulton Speedway.
Doing battle on the high banks will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
The pits will open at 4 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m.
Racing is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Fans 18 and younger receive free grandstand admission.
There are some tight races in the battle for track titles. Here are the leaders in points coming into Saturday’s action.
Modifieds: Tim Sears Jr. (727), Ron Davis III (711), Dave Marcuccilli (694), Marshall Hurd (630), Todd Root (577).
Sportsman: Andrew Buff (689), Chris Mackey (676), Quinn Wallis (666), Kyle Devendorf (662), Emmett Waldron (642).
Hobby Stocks: Ron Hawker (720), Casey Cunningham (706), Bob Buono (702), Jim Evans (680), Brennan Fitzgibbons (658).
On Saturday, Dot Foods is the anchor of the Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway program providing the first 20 backpacks. Two of them will have a Chromebook inside. Racing teams and friends will be providing many more backpacks.
Also, the following Dot Foods Sportsman Bonuses will be in effect: $100 for Sportsman heat winners, a $50 Hard Charger award for each Sportsman feature, and one Sportsman team in competition will have their name drawn for two pit passes and entry paid into the 36th annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout.
Tickets are on sale for Outlaw 200 Weekend, which is set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Fulton Speedway.
