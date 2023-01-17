Larry Wright vs. Fulton Speedway

Phoenix’s Larry Wight (99) leads a group of cars during previous racing action at Fulton Speedway.

 Joe Grabianowski photo

BALDWINSVILLE — Fulton Speedway officials have announced that the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, and Novice Sportsman divisions will continue to be the weekly core classes in 2023, with title sponsorship of each class remaining unchanged from 2022.

The DIRTcar Modified class sponsor the past 11 years, Tracey Road Equipment, continues its support of Fulton’s headline class in 2023. A full season of DIRTcar 358-Modified racing is planned. The past two track champions, Tim Sears Jr. and Ronnie Davis III, are expected to continue their trackside rivalry in 2023 in search of the track championship. 

