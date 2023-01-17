BALDWINSVILLE — Fulton Speedway officials have announced that the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, and Novice Sportsman divisions will continue to be the weekly core classes in 2023, with title sponsorship of each class remaining unchanged from 2022.
The DIRTcar Modified class sponsor the past 11 years, Tracey Road Equipment, continues its support of Fulton’s headline class in 2023. A full season of DIRTcar 358-Modified racing is planned. The past two track champions, Tim Sears Jr. and Ronnie Davis III, are expected to continue their trackside rivalry in 2023 in search of the track championship.
Buoyed by a recently announced purse increase, a robust field of 358-Modified teams is expected to join the fray on Saturday nights.
Dot Foods will return for its fifth season as the title sponsor for the DIRTcar Sportsman class.
In 2022, the Fulton Speedway Sportsman track championship was claimed by Latham’s Andrew Buff by the narrowest of margins over perennial frontrunner Chris Mackey.
Longtime track supporter Billy Whittaker Car & Trux returns as the title sponsor of the Hobby Stock Class. Hobby Stocks made a successful return to the track in 2022, with veteran Ron Hawker claiming the track title.
E&V Energy has been the title sponsor of Fulton’s Novice Sportsman class since its inception in 2009. The class has successfully provided access into Dirt racing for racers of all types, from aspiring youths to bucket-list adults. E&V Energy will continue its sponsorship of the class in 2023.
Fulton Speedway will open for the season April 22 with open practice from 2-4 p.m. That will lead into the annual Highbank Holdup Weekend April 28-29. Multiple classes will be on the card over the two nights including the ESS Sprint Car Series, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, Dot Foods Sportsman, AmeriCU Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinders, and the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour. Action culminates April 29 with the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series Highbank Holdup.
Speedway officials are finalizing the 2023 schedule. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 315-638-4056 or email Cory Reed at cory@fultonspeedway.com for more information.
