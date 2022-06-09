FULTON — Can anyone stop the red-hot Tim Sears Jr. at Fulton Speedway?
The Clay driver has won every Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified points race run at Fulton Speedway in 2022 — sweeping the month of May and capturing the first 35-lap feature in June.
Now, a friendly bounty has been placed on Sears. If a driver manages to beat Sears to the checkered flag on Saturday, June 11, the win will be worth an additional $300. If Sears continues his winning ways again this week, the $300 bounty will roll over and increase by $100 each week until someone knocks him off.
There is only one caveat in place to claim the bounty. Sears must complete the race and be on the lead lap at the drop of the checkered flag.
Among the top contenders to snap Sears’ streak are 2021 track champion Ron Davis III; Dave Marcuccilli, who is third in the point standings; and Marshall Hurd, who is fourth in points and looking for his first Fulton Speedway victory.
Saturday’s card, sponsored by Ingles Performance, will also include features for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
Pits open at 4 p.m., the grandstands open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m.
Fans 18 and younger receive free grandstand admission.
