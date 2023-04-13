FULTON — The Fulton varsity softball team tasted defeat in its first outing of the regular season as the Red Raiders fell to West Genesee, 18-1, in five innings.
From the first pitch, the Wildcats’ bats were red hot as they jumped on the Red Raiders’ pitching. A two-RBI single by sophomore Kyra Lynch was followed up immediately after by a two-run homer by senior Lexi Rydelek highlighted the first inning.
While Fulton did eventually get out of the inning, its offense did not do much to make up for the deficit as the Red Raiders were sat down in order with a groundout, lineout and flyout in that order. West Genesee continued to produce on offense as sophomore Lexi Pallone gave the Wildcats their second home run in as many innings with a three-run moonshot. As much as West Genesee was putting up numbers on offense with its hitting and great baserunning, Fulton had a number of defensive errors that did not help. Red Raiders’ head coach Dan Gilmore noted how they need to clean up this area of the game.
“The problem is we made errors in the field,” Gilmore said. “We made errors and (West Genesee) is a good hitting team and they made us pay for our mistakes.”
In the third inning, the Wildcats added another five runs to their tally while they continued to blank Fulton. It was not until the fourth inning when Fulton started to get into the game on offense. A base hit and two outs that advanced runners on the basepath set up freshman Abigail Somer for Fulton’s only RBI of the game with a lined shot that dropped in shallow center field. However, that would be the last bit of offensive action the Red Raiders would have in the game.
With a handful of substitutions coming in late in the game for both sides, Gilmore said how while right now they are in a “feeling out” period with their lineup, any one of the girls on his team could start on a given day.
“As far as subs, they can easily start,” Gilmore said. “We are still feeling each other out as far as who is going to help us most in certain spots.”
In the fifth and final inning, West Genesee added one more run and then sat down Fulton in order on the opposite side of the ball to secure the dominant victory. While Gilmore did say how he was unhappy about the loss, he made sure to mention that this is just the beginning for his team this season.
“We have 19 more games,” Gilmore said. “We have to get more clean in the field. In practice we look good, in warmups we look good and now we have to take it to where it matters: in games.”
Abigail Somer, Bella Maliszewski, Riley Kempston, Jenna Sitar and Leanna Rupert all recorded one hit for the Red Raiders.
Somer recorded Fulton’s only RBI as she batted in Sitar for the score.
Emma Spaulding pitched the entire game for the Red Raiders earning five strikeouts with three walks and 12 hits.
Fulton (0-1) hosted Central Square on Wednesday, but the game ended after press time.
