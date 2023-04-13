Bella Maliszewski vs. WG

Fulton’s Bella Maliszewski rips a line drive during the Red Raider varsity softball team’s loss to West Genesee on Wednesday.

 Spencer Bates photo

FULTON — The Fulton varsity softball team tasted defeat in its first outing of the regular season as the Red Raiders fell to West Genesee, 18-1, in five innings.

From the first pitch, the Wildcats’ bats were red hot as they jumped on the Red Raiders’ pitching. A two-RBI single by sophomore Kyra Lynch was followed up immediately after by a two-run homer by senior Lexi Rydelek highlighted the first inning.

