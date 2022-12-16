Fulton iRacing

Students in Kyle Perry’s class at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School participate in the city’s iRacing league. Perry said students are learning many skills through their participation.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Outside, the weather is getting colder. Inside, participants in the city of Fulton’s iRacing League in 36 communities from across New York, Canada, and 19 states are strapped into their virtual racecars on a sunny day in ideal racing conditions.

This is much more, however, than just another online game.

