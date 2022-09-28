OSWEGO — Playing an important game against rival Oswego, Fulton sophomore Mya Carroll stepped to the fore.
Carroll notched all four of her team’s goals in a 4-1 varsity girls soccer victory at Oswego’s turf field on Tuesday night.
“It was really nice, really a confidence boost, and I’m happy that our team got this win,” Carroll said after the game. “I knew I had to score. This was a tough game for us because they are our rivals and we had a lot of motivation coming into it, so that really helped me.”
“She has been playing very well this year,” Jen Killian, in her first year as the Fulton varsity girls soccer coach, said of Carroll. “We look to find her when we can, and she’s doing a great job of distributing, too.”
The Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division rivals battled through a hard-fought first half that was scoreless most of the way.
The Red Raiders controlled the ball early and had the majority of the scoring opportunities, but Oswego’s defense held strong. A cross by Fulton’s Lauren Bush was cleared by Oswego’s Amanda Porter. Moments later, Fulton’s Gianna Thurlow got the ball to Anna Bednarz along the left side. The cross by Bednarz was again booted away by the Bucs.
Later in the half, Oswego goalkeeper Emma Burger won a race to the ball and kicked it away just before Carroll could get to it.
Fulton’s Thurlow had a couple of scoring chances, with one shot going wide and the other from about 18 yards out knocked away by Burger.
Minutes later, Oswego earned a free kick and followed with its best pressure of the half, but Fulton regrouped. Fulton’s Drea Johnson made a dangerous-looking cross intended for Carroll in the center, but the ball was just barely too far ahead for Carroll to redirect it.
A corner kick by Fulton’s Olivia Bauer resulted in a Fulton shot, but Oswego’s Maria Warner kicked it out of danger.
Carroll finally put the Raiders on the board with 2:37 to go. She used a hesitation move to buy some space and then launched a high, hard shot from the right side that sailed into the net. It was 1-0 at halftime.
Carroll took advantage of an Oswego misplay early in the second half to make it 2-0. She pounced on a turnover deep in Oswego territory and booted a shot home with 38:00 left in the game.
Oswego kept fighting. Audrey Donovan raced up the field and earned a corner kick for her team, but a pair of corner kicks by Catherine Callen did not result in good scoring chances.
Carroll scored her third goal with 19:30 to go. Burger couldn’t handle a cross by Johnson, and Carroll was right there to punch the ball into the net.
The Bucs rebounded with their best flurry of the contest, and their only goal. Senior Sydney Hoefer, whose hustle and energy was evident throughout, saw her efforts pay off with a goal after a scramble in front of the Fulton net. It brought Oswego to within 3-1 with 19:07 remaining.
Moments later, Hoefer sent a cross to Alaina DiBlasi, who turned and got a shot away that was handled by Fulton keeper Myah Jones.
With just over 15 minutes left, Hoefer hustled to keep the ball from going over the end line, and that led to a Jordan Caroccio shot that was caught by Jones.
With 13:53 to go, Carroll scored her fourth goal. A long ball from the Fulton defensive zone found Carroll racing in along the left side, and she drilled a shot into the net to make it 4-1, capping her extraordinary game.
Carroll was quick to credit her teammates, and said the Raiders played well with controlled aggression.
“I think we played really good and we kept our composure really good today,” she said.
Killian said her players showed spark from the start. “I thought they played very aggressive tonight and they played their game. They came out strong. They were ready to play from the first whistle and it showed.
“Fulton plays very hard and played a nice game of soccer,” Oswego coach Anthony Richmond said. “We had a couple of mistakes that cost us and we couldn’t capitalize on their mistakes.”
Richmond said he was pleased the Bucs were able to score shortly after allowing a goal in the second half.
“I liked how they came back and scored that one goal right after giving up a bad goal. That shows their determination,” Richmond said.
He said the Bucs (3-3 SCAC, 4-6 overall) are making progress. They will play at 7 p.m. today at home against Cortland.
“They’ll get there. They’re a good group,” Richmond said. “We’ve got to bounce back because we’ve got a home game on Thursday.”
Fulton (4-3 SCAC, 5-3-1 overall) won its third straight and will play Friday at home against Jamesville-DeWitt.
