Hoefer and Bush battle for the ball

Oswego’s Sydney Hoefer (left) and Fulton’s Lauren Bush (20) and Anna Bednarz (24) are pictured during Tuesday’s varsity soccer game in Oswego. Fulton defeated Oswego, 4-1.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — Playing an important game against rival Oswego, Fulton sophomore Mya Carroll stepped to the fore.

Carroll notched all four of her team’s goals in a 4-1 varsity girls soccer victory at Oswego’s turf field on Tuesday night.

Recommended for you