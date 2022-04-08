FULTON — After running strong for the past few years for the Fulton Red Raiders, senior Abby Mainville has committed to an NCAA Division I program.
Mainville on Wednesday signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at St. Bonaventure University in southwestern New York.
The signing ceremony was held in the auditorium at G. Ray Bodley High School with relatives, friends, staff, and coaches cheering her on.
A high honor roll student, Mainville plans to major in adolescent education with a focus on social studies. She is receiving both academic and athletic scholarships from St. Bonaventure.
Even with a challenging academic agenda, Mainville plans to compete in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track for the Bonnies under Coach Bob MacFarlane.
“I’m really excited to be a part of the St. Bonaventure team. I’ve been working since eighth grade to be Division 1. The opportunity to run at that level is exhilarating,” Mainville said.
She chose St. Bonaventure after also considering the College at Saint Rose, St. John Fisher, and SUNY Geneseo.
“But Bonaventure had my heart, so I decided to sign there,” she said. “It’s beyond just running and being able to commit to sports. The home that they provide there, everyone’s so friendly. It’s just a wonderful community to be a part of.”
This past fall at the Section III Class B Cross Country Championships, Mainville placed 11th with a time of 22:53.5 over the 3.1-mile course.
In the indoor track season, Mainville ran in the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division Championships. She finished third in both the 1,000 meters (3:20.83) and the 600 meters (1:52.08), and was part of Fulton’s fourth-place 4 x 800-meter relay team.
This spring, she’s eager to set personal bests in the 1,500 meters and the 800 meters.
“I’m really looking forward to dropping my 1,500 time and dropping my 800 time,” Mainville said. “I haven’t run competitively in an open 800 since freshman year, but I’m looking to reopen those doors, especially going into college.”
She is completing her fifth year as part of the cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track programs at Fulton. She said she knew from the start of her varsity career that Red Raider running was for her.
“As soon as I stepped on varsity as an eighth-grader, that’s when I started getting into it more and more. It just snowballed from there,” she said. “There have been a lot of wins. There have been a lot of hard losses. All of it has shaped me into who I am today and what I want to do.”
At the signing ceremony, she was joined on the stage by her parents, Jen and Dan Mainville, and her sister Allison. She said her parents have provided tons of support.
“They’ve been to almost every meet,” she said.
This fall, Abby will begin competing for the Bonnies in the Atlantic-10 Conference. She said this summer she will be preparing to meet the demands of that challenge.
“It’s going to be an interesting summer,” she said. “We’re going to hit the weight room a little bit more.”
She noted that Fulton varsity cross country and track coach Josh Demars has offered to help her get ready to run at the next level. The coach said he is proud of her achieving her dream to run in Division 1.
“It’s amazing and well earned. She’s worked her tail off the last five years. I’m proud. I’m excited for her, and I can’t wait to watch her over the next four years,” he said.
Demars noted that Mainville has been particularly impressive since attending the Aim High Running Camp. He said the Bonnies will benefit from her energy and leadership.
“She’s been working for this for a long time,” he said.
