Fulton Men’s Bowling HOF announces new inductees STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Apr 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FULTON — Three new inductees will be recognized at the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet, set for 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix. This year’s inductees are Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now State grant could help housing for seasonal farm laborers Mayor Barlow plans annual two-week code enforcement sweep 2-Minute Drill (4/27/2022): Fulton girls lacrosse cruises past Syracuse, Oswego girls lacrosse falls to Central Square Oswego County Health Department announces changes to COVID-19 case investigations FCSD Board of Education approves CiTi BOCES 2022-23 administrative budget COVID-19 community infections remain high Latest e-Edition April 27, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrews respond to school bus crash in ParishBarlow announces first drug arrest by newly formed Oswego City Drug Task ForceTeresa Ann TeifkeWilliam A. ShermanKatherine J. SaltalamachiaArrest made by Fulton police in sex abuse investigationSteven Albert BaxterJohn O’BrienFulton girls lacrosse wins thriller over WatertownSharon L. Smith Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs HELP WANTEDTown of Richland Highway Department is looking for aSeasonal/Full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.