FULTON — Three local legends that have made their mark on the area bowling scene will be inducted this fall into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
This year’s inductees are Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio.
They will be recognized at the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet, set for 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
Following are profiles of this year’s inductees.
JAY SIMS
Although Sims got a late start in bowling, he caught on pretty fast.
He began league bowling in his mid twenties.
“I bowled with guys I grew up with. I got better, and I started bowling with better bowlers,” Sims said. “I bowled with Dean Distin for at least 20 years. I bowled with Mike Guernsey.”
He has been part of leagues including Mondays and Tuesdays at Lakeview Lanes, Fridays in Baldwinsville, and others in Phoenix. At his most active, he bowled in three leagues a week.
The southpaw has quite a collection of honor scores. Sims has bowled 16 perfect games and several series in excess of 800, with his best triple an 832. The highest average he has carries was a 227.
How does he accomplish these lofty scores? His fellow bowlers have a theory.
“‘He’s a lefty,’” they say. “That’s what I hear all the time.”
Sims’ explanation is more conventional. “It’s a lot of bowling, a lot of tournaments with competition, and I’m more comfortable now,” he said.
The success has carried over into tournament play. Sims has won the Fulton City Tournament singles event, and he won the Lakeview Doubles with Dennis Kimball. Another big tourney triumph was a doubles event in Utica with Todd Redhead.
Sims, 53, is also part of a team that has bowled in the national tournament a few times.
He said he’s “very happy” about being selected for induction into the Fulton Hall of Fame. Asked about his favorite memories from bowling, Sims didn’t point to certain scores or tournament victories.
“It’s the friendships I’ve made over the years through bowling,” he said.
TOM “HOMER” HINES
An author of four 300 games, Himes’ bowling success has its roots in the youth leagues.
He started bowling at the D.A. Lodge lanes in Oswego. “Ellen Edwards was the teacher back then. She’s the one that started me into bowling,” he said.
Himes enjoyed bowling in the youth ranks at Pinarama Bowl in Oswego, and he remembers taking the bus there from St. Paul’s School.
Once he joined the men’s leagues, he bowled in several leagues, up to three a week. Among his leagues were The Pabst Friday League (with the Crouse Auto team), the Elks 5-Man League at Pinarama, the Wednesday Men’s League at Bowlarama, and the Thirsty Thursday League. He said the Crouse Auto team might have won the league crown one year, but he couldn’t be certain about that.
Himes said he bowled with Bob Beeman quite a bit, and that’s how he got started bowling in Fulton.
He took part in many tournaments including the state tourney, the Lilac Tournament, the Fulton and Oswego city tournaments, the ABC Tournament, and the Valley News Masters.
Himes, 68, has posted many series of 700 or better, with a high of 772. His best league average was a 231.
The bowling memory that stands out for Himes was the silence in the bowling center as he took the approach for the 10th frame of his first perfect game on lanes 21 and 22 at Lighthouse Lanes.
“All of a sudden everybody stops,” he said. “You go up for the last one and it’s like you’re sick or something. It was probably the biggest (memory).”
Although he no longer bowls in league play, Himes said he has had a lot of fun in the sport. Being selected for hall of fame induction is just icing on the cake.
“I’m pretty surprised about it,” he said.
SAM FROIO
Froio is being inducted posthumously into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
His credentials include a perfect game and many series of 700 or better. One of those 700s stands out as an achievement likely matched by no other local hall of famers.
A natural left-hander, Froio bowled a 700 triple right-handed.
“He blew out the tendons in his wrist bowling. It healed, but he never regained all the strength back in it,” said Froio’s wife, Sandi. “He’s a left-handed bowler and switched to right. He took a year off and we came here (to Lighthouse Lanes) every night to practice right-handed. He said, ‘When I shoot a 700 right-handed, I can retire,’ and that’s what he did.”
Froio simply loved to bowl. His list of leagues included the Sandbear Express League, the Warner F. Case League, the Monday Night Classic (5-man and 3-man), and other leagues at Bowlarama, Lakeview, and at Expressway Lanes. Even on nights when he wasn’t scheduled to bowl, he found a way.
“When our children were little, he would say, ‘Do you care if I go to the lanes and see if anybody needs a sub?’ And that was on a nightly basis,” Sandi Froio said. “He was everywhere. He would bowl Friday at Bowlarama and sub second shift.”
He served as president of the Sandbear Express League, and he was also active in tournament play. He bowled in the Fulton City Tournament, the Lilac City Tournament, and Paul & Mike’s in Watertown. Froio was the high qualifier in the Super Bud Bowl tourney in 1991 and wound up placing third in the prestigious event.
Regarding Sam’s selection for the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame, Sandi said, “Honestly it would have made his day.”
