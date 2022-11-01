FULTON — The Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame celebrated its 60th induction ceremony by welcoming three outstanding bowlers and terrific people.
This year’s inductees were Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. The ceremony was held Saturday night at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
The inductees’ statistics are striking, but just as important was the sportsmanship and camaraderie they shared at the lanes.
Bob Beeman, who presented Himes for induction, said that Himes’ teammates always knew they were going to have an enjoyable night at the bowling center.
“What you don’t find in the statistics is what a great teammate and great all-around person that he is,” Beeman said about Himes.
That was the tone of the evening as the hall of fame welcomed three local legends.
Here are profiles of this year’s inductees.
Jay Sims
With 16 perfect games and several series in excess of 800, including an 832 triple, it’s easy to see why the committee selected Sims for induction.
Getting a late start in bowling in his twenties didn’t stop the lefty from becoming one of the area’s best.
Carrying a consistently high average, with his best a 227, Sims pounded the pocket and pulverized the pins. His success has not been limited to league play. Sims has won the Fulton City Tournament singles event, and he won the Lakeview Doubles with Dennis Kimball. Another big tourney triumph was a doubles event in Utica with Todd Redhead. He has been part of a team that has bowled in the national tournament a few times.
“I couldn’t ask for a better friend or a better doubles partner,” Kimball said of Sims.
Sims also bowled with hall of famers Dean Distin and Mike Guernsey, and said that played a part in his rapid improvement in bowling.
He has been part of leagues including Mondays and Tuesdays at Lakeview Lanes, Fridays in Baldwinsville, and others in Phoenix. At his most active, he bowled in three leagues a week.
Sims received his hall of fame jacket, a certificate from the U.S.B.C., and his hall of fame plaque. He’s proud of his accomplishments, but during his hall of fame interview, he pointed out what he has enjoyed most about the sport.
“It’s the friendships I’ve made over the years through bowling,” he said.
Thomas ‘Homer’ Himes
A versatile and talented athlete, Himes now adds the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame to his other hall of fame honors. He is also a member of the Oswego Softball Hall of Fame and the Oswego Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
Himes started bowling in the youth ranks at Pinarama Bowl and the D.A. Lodge lanes in Oswego. Early coaching help from Ellen Edwards obviously paid dividends. He joined the men’s leagues and bowled up to three nights a week. He was part of the successful Crouse Auto team in the Pabst Friday League and also competed in the Elks 5-Man League at Pinarama and in leagues at Bowlarama.
Bob Beeman recruited Himes to bowl at Bowlarama, and Himes also bowled at Lakeview Lanes in Fulton.
Himes lists a 231 as his highest league average. He has rolled four perfect games and many series of 700 or better, including a high of 772.
He took part in many tournaments including the state tourney, the Lilac Tournament, the Fulton and Oswego city tournaments, the ABC Tournament, and the Valley News Masters.
“I bowled with and against many of the hall of fame bowlers and always had a good time on the lanes,” Himes said. “I’m honored to be inducted into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame.”
Sam Froio
Froio was inducted posthumously into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame for his noteworthy achievements. His credentials included a perfect game and many series of 700 or better. One of those 700s stands out as an achievement likely matched by no other local hall of famers.
A natural left-hander, Froio bowled a 700 triple right-handed.
His children, Sam Froio and Tanya Froio Leonard, accepted the hall of fame plaque, and Leonard shared the story of her father’s amazing opposite-handed 700 series.
She said her father blew out the tendons in his left wrist and never regained all the strength back in it. But he loved bowling so much, he began to bowl right-handed. He told his wife Sandi and his family that when he achieved a 700 triple right-handed, he would retire. And that’s just what he did.
Froio simply loved to bowl. His list of leagues included the Sandbear Express League, the Warner F. Case League, the Monday Night Classic (5-man and 3-man), and other leagues at Bowlarama, Lakeview, and at Expressway Lanes. Even on nights when he wasn’t scheduled to bowl, he found a way to sub on a team.
He served as president of the Sandbear Express League, and he was also active in the Fulton City Tournament, the Lilac City Tournament, and Paul & Mike’s in Watertown. Froio was the high qualifier in the Super Bud Bowl tourney in 1991 and wound up placing third in the prestigious event.
The induction into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute.
“He would have been beside himself to be inducted,” Leonard said.
